Rossville, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting

Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
ROME, GA
WTVC

One Person Dead, Another Injured After East Chattanooga Shooting

A heated altercation left one person dead and another injured late last night. This is according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., CPD responded to a shots fired call on the 2400 block of Glass Street. Police were advised that two groups were allegedly having an...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting

Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
CALHOUN, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Jailed for Physically Hurting Man

Chelsee Danyelle Gilbert, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attacked a man, leaving him bleeding and injured. Reports said that the victim suffered a cut to his lip and marks on his right ear and cheek. The incident occurred at a location on Wax Road.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Homeless Man Burglarizes Home, Sells Meth to Police Informant

A homeless 39 year-old Rome man, William Lonnie Kitchen, was jailed this week after police said he burglarized a home on Flannery Street. Reports sad that Kitchen illegally entered the home and stole a Hotpoint Washer and Hotpoint Dryer, valued at $800 back on July 24 of last year. Earlier...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI

Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
ROME, GA
AL.com

Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town

An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
IDER, AL
11Alive

He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer

ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
COHUTTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized

A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
CALHOUN, GA
WDEF

Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

