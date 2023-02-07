Read full article on original website
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Jailed for Fighting
Sammya Elize Sewell, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she repeatedly struck another person during an altercation on Walters street. The incident occurred on February 8th just after 5 pm. Sewell is charged with battery an affray.
coosavalleynews.com
Lindale Woman Charged with Thefts around Floyd and Polk Counties, Found with Meth
Crystal Belle Porter, 27 of Lindale, was arrested this week after police said she was found with drugs while being taken into custody for thefts around Floyd County. Police said that Porter was found in possession of numerous items that had been reported stolen around Floyd and Polk Counties. While...
WTVC
'Teen Mom' star arrested for order of protection violation after wife reported photos
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A star from the series "Teen Mom" was arrested in Hamilton County for violating an order of protection after his wife reported that he'd posted revealing photos of her to social media, the sheriff's office says. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says that on Thursday...
WTVC
One Person Dead, Another Injured After East Chattanooga Shooting
A heated altercation left one person dead and another injured late last night. This is according to the Chattanooga Police Department. Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., CPD responded to a shots fired call on the 2400 block of Glass Street. Police were advised that two groups were allegedly having an...
thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Teen Taken into Custody After Shooting
Calhoun Police announced that they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday at the Calhoun Lodge Apartments on South Line Street. Reports said that one man was transported to a Rome hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his stomach. Police Chief Tony Pyle said that the shooting occurred around 10...
WAAY-TV
Investigation underway after man found assaulted, bound with zip ties in Ider
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a man was found beaten and bound with zip ties inside the Ider town limits. Ider Police Chief Stephen Malone said 911 was called just before 7 p.m. Thursday to help the victim, who was found along Alabama 75. The caller told 911 the victim had been assaulted and tied up.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Jailed for Physically Hurting Man
Chelsee Danyelle Gilbert, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she attacked a man, leaving him bleeding and injured. Reports said that the victim suffered a cut to his lip and marks on his right ear and cheek. The incident occurred at a location on Wax Road.
North Alabama man discovered bound, beaten by roadside, truck stolen
Ider police say a man discovered by a roadside Thursday night was beaten and zip tied and his truck stolen. According to police, the incident began just before 7 p.m. when dispatchers received a call for service on Alabama 75 just inside the town limits. Officers found a man with...
coosavalleynews.com
Homeless Man Burglarizes Home, Sells Meth to Police Informant
A homeless 39 year-old Rome man, William Lonnie Kitchen, was jailed this week after police said he burglarized a home on Flannery Street. Reports sad that Kitchen illegally entered the home and stole a Hotpoint Washer and Hotpoint Dryer, valued at $800 back on July 24 of last year. Earlier...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI
Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
WDEF
Murray County man found guilty of aggravated assault, family violence
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (WDEF) — A Murray County jury found a man guilty of aggravated assault at a medical clinic. They sentenced Donald Bradly Holcomb, 58, to 20 years in prison and 20 years of probation. Officials said Holcomb faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of family...
He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer
ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
WTVC
Emergency crews close part of East Brainerd Road after crash, multiple victims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton Sheriff's Office was on the scene of a critical accident near the 9300 block of East Brainerd Road on Sunday. According to a social media post from the department, multiple victims have been transported to the hospital after a crash. This is a developing...
WTVCFOX
TBI: Sequatchie County officer shoots inmate attempting to escape from Erlanger in Bledsoe
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A Sequatchie County corrections officer shot a non-compliant inmate who escaped from the Bledsoe County Erlanger while seeking treatment Friday, the TBI says. The TBI says the inmate was transported to the hospital from the Sequatchie County Jail for medical reasons. After being treated,...
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Do you know who this man is? Police say he is impersonating an IRS agent.
Police in Floyd County sent pictures of the bearded suspect.
wrganews.com
Shooting in Calhoun leaves one man hospitalized
A man was transported to the hospital Thursday morning following a shooting in Calhoun. Police Chief Tony Pyle told the Calhoun Times, the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. at Calhoun Lodge apartments on South Line St. — at Carter Drive off East May Street. A 15-year-old was taken into...
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
