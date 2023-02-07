The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO