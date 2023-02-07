ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Pat Quinn Endorses Garcia In Chicago Mayor’s Race

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2015 file photo, Former Gov. Pat Quinn speaks with the media in Chicago. Quinn is pitching a redistricting plan he says will meet constitutional muster. The Democrat proposed an 11-member commission appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court in a plan Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. The plan comes days after the high court rejected a petition-driven ballot measure that would've also given allowed a commission to draw legislative boundaries instead of elected officials. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
CHICAGO, IL
Sun Times: Chicago Front-Runner To Host Of 2024 DNC

Chicago is still in the running to host the Democratic National Convention next year. The Sun Times reports the Windy City and Atlanta are front-runners for the event. Governor Pritzker is in Washington DC this week for the National Governors Association meetings. He says he will pitch President Biden again on Chicago hosting the 2024 convention. A decision could be announced in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
Downer’s Grove Chinese Restaurant Coming To Bolingbrook

With the closure of a long time Chinese restaurant in Bolingbrook may have led to a Downer’s Grove business to apply for a permit. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta shared the news on Facebook. Gong Ho restaurant has applied for a building permit at 339 N. Weber Road which is near Boughton Road. Gong Ho’s current location is at 75th and Lemont Road. This second location would be similar with dine in and carry out Chinese food.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
WILL COUNTY, IL

