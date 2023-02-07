Read full article on original website
Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City
BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
Gunpowder Valley Conservancy to host roundtable discussion in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy will be hosting two roundtable discussions to explore “The Gunpowder in 2050.”. Last year, the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy hosted its inaugural Gunpowder Watershed Forum. A group of more than participants came together to assemble a vision of the Gunpowder in 2050, one rooted in its shared goal of clean water.
Manhunt ends after suspect captured in Harford County
The manhunt for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum lasted another day as he lead police on a chase that ended up in Harford County.
In the late 1960s, Baltimore began demolishing Black neighborhoods to make room for an ill-fated expressway. Will the harm from the Highway to Nowhere ever be repaired?
Historical images by John Van Horn and I. Henry Phillips. Opening spread: The image of the forlorn girl on the outskirts of the Highway to Nowhere was shot by John Van Horn in the fall of 1968 (see sidebar at the end of the story). CLOSED THE CAR DOOR and...
3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
Baltimore County Police Ask Some Cockeysville Residents To Shelter In Place (DEVELOPING)
Some Baltimore County residents are being advised to shelter in place by police as they conduct an investigation on Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an alert was issued by the Baltimore County Police Department warning residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to temporarily shelter in place.
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
Shooting reported in Towson
——— TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson. The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the area on Towsontown Boulevard at Washington Avenue (21204). Early reports indicate that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. No additional information is available...
Mayor Scott announces $14M investment to employ residents to keep streets clean
Mayor Scott announces $14 million in grants to nonprofit organizations to clean 16 neighborhoods in Baltimore.
14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said
BALTIMORE- Three minors were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Two of the minors took off while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police."You know it's getting sadder because it's a lot of young kids getting killed now or shot or whatever," Baltimore resident Viola Monk said. "We just have to pray for our city. That's all we can do. Offices responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting.The girl, who officers said was "accidentally shot," was located with a non-life-threatening injury."I heard a noise and then I heard the grandmother saying something and then it went quiet," said a woman who didn't want to be identified. Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland
Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
Car theft crisis in Maryland being driven by juveniles, police say
The car theft crisis in Prince George's County is reaching new heights. Police say juveniles are driving some breathtaking numbers.
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support
The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
