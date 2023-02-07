ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

CBS Baltimore

Brush fires burn bald spots along I-70 in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- Howard County firefighters fought the flames of multiple fires that popped up along I-70 in Ellicott City on Saturday, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.The fires appeared in the area of I-70 that intersects with Bethany Lane, fire officials said.No one was injured by the fires, according to Howard County fire and rescue officials.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Gunpowder Valley Conservancy to host roundtable discussion in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy will be hosting two roundtable discussions to explore “The Gunpowder in 2050.”. Last year, the Gunpowder Valley Conservancy hosted its inaugural Gunpowder Watershed Forum. A group of more than participants came together to assemble a vision of the Gunpowder in 2050, one rooted in its shared goal of clean water.
PERRY HALL, MD
WBAL Radio

3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
WBAL Radio

Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shooting reported in Towson

——— TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson. The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the area on Towsontown Boulevard at Washington Avenue (21204). Early reports indicate that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. No additional information is available...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-year-old girl shot as three minors played with gun in Northeast Baltimore, police said

BALTIMORE- Three minors were playing with a gun when a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Two of the minors took off while the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police."You know it's getting sadder because it's a lot of young kids getting killed now or shot or whatever," Baltimore resident Viola Monk said. "We just have to pray for our city. That's all we can do. Offices responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road for a reported shooting.The girl, who officers said was "accidentally shot," was located with a non-life-threatening injury."I heard a noise and then I heard the grandmother saying something and then it went quiet," said a woman who didn't want to be identified. Northeast District detectives are investigating the shooting and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Eastpoint Mall | Shopping center in Dundalk, Maryland

Eastpoint Mall is a one-level regional enclosed shopping center located in Baltimore County. Eastpoint Mall was one of Baltimore’s first shopping centers and has been serving the community since 1956. Eastpoint Mall is anchored by JCPenney, Burlington, Gabe's, and Value City Furniture. The Mall features over 120 specialty shops,...
DUNDALK, MD
Police: Missing Dundalk teen may be in Owings Mills area

TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teen. Kaori Kennedy, 17, is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the Dundalk area in January wearing unknown clothing. Authorities believe she may be in the Owings Mills area. Anyone with information...
DUNDALK, MD
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Governor Moore announces expanded Port of Baltimore e-commerce shipping service

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore this week announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support

The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

