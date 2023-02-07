Read full article on original website
One Night In Schenectady, Immerse Yourself In Van Gogh and the Music of the Grateful Dead
Van Gogh, the Immersive Experience debuted in the Capital Region in 2022 and has been so popular that the run has been extended with unique experiences added to the attraction. The latest twist combines a live music performance and the art of Vincent Van Gogh. Surround your senses with 'Gratefully...
Six Flags Lake George 2023 Dates to Remember, When Will the Park Open?
We have approximately a month and a half until Spring officially arrives, time to start thinking of warmer weather. I have seen announcements for the New York State Fair and the Dutchess County Fair so I started dreaming of one of my favorite Summer activities, amusement parks!. Before you know...
1 Arrested Following Neighbor Fence Fight In Upstate New York
A battle over a fence between neighbors in the Hudson Valley led to one person being placed in handcuffs. Over the weekend police in Ulster County responded to a neighbor dispute. Neighbor Dispute In Ulster County, New York. On Friday, Feb. 10, around 12:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded...
Need to Exchange Tix for the Ice Castles? It Comes with a Price!
Upstate New York weather can be wildly unpredictable. Last weekend it was - 30 degrees in some areas and this week we may hit 50 throughout the Capital Region. And while few will complain about the warm-up, the milder weather has been wreaking havoc on of the area's most popular attractions; the Lake George Ice Castles.
Is Fulton County the Next to Get This Fast-Food Chicken Franchise?
The study of this Fulton County location for the newest chicken fast-food franchise began last year. Now the site plans to build were recently submitted. This new fast-food restaurant could be built by late this year or early next. Where Are They Eyeing the New Location?. The new location of...
Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week
In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]
On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs
In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
Getting Married? It’ll Cost More Than Your House in These Upstate NY Cities!
Getting married is one of the best days of most peoples' lives. Family and friends gather together, as you all celebrate reaching the peak of your journey from partners, to a couple, to fiancés and beyond. It's an extremely joyous occasion, but often, one that comes with a hefty...
Is Downtown Schenectady ‘Food Desert’ Finally Getting a Grocery Store?
The City of Schenectady is hoping to secure a three million dollar grant to secure a medium-sized grocery store in downtown Schenectady. Without the grant, however, the city doesn't think it would be possible. Where Are They Looking to Build the Grocery Store?. The three million dollar grant under the...
New York State Police Seek Your Help! Man Missing In Montgomery County
Troop G Missing Person Alert! New York State Police are seeing your help in a Capital Region missing persons case. Perhaps you have seen this individual, know this person or can share this information in hopes that family or friends can locate him. According to the World Population Review, there...
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
