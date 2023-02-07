ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Former Popular Cohoes Restaurant Set to Open in Glenville This Week

In November of last year, the popular Max410 Grill inside Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes announced it would be closing. It had been in this location for five years. Then in December, Chef and owner Mike Fortin said that even though it was a difficult decision to move out of his hometown, the location was perfect. Fortin announced Max410 would be moving into the Waters Edge Lighthouse restaurant in Glenville.
GLENVILLE, NY
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest

Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
KINGSTON, NY
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Burgers [RANKED]

On the surface, cooking and building the perfect burger seems easy. But to achieve perfection creating an amazing burger takes great skill. It all starts with a patty with the perfect ground beef combination of lean and fat. That patty needs to be cooked just right. The cheese to needs to be great. The bun needs to taste amazing and have just the right ratio of bread to meat. The balance of lettuce, tomato, onion, and other veggie toppings needs to be perfect. And condiments, well, with thousands of options and combinations - they need to have a personality that fits the burger.
ALBANY, NY
Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs

In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
GLENVILLE, NY
Schenectady, NY
