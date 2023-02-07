ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)

Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
Racing News

NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts

Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
CBS Sports

Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix

A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.

Comments / 0

Community Policy