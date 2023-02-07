Read full article on original website
Ty Gibbs: Daytona 500 Car Leaked (Photo)
Take a look at the Monster Energy/Interstate Batteries car for Daytona International Speedway. Ty Gibbs is set to make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a full-time driver. He’ll drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. View the 2023 Ty Gibbs paint scheme below. The No....
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
NASCAR driver loses full-time ride before 2023 season starts
Todd Gilliland reacts to sharing a ride with Zane Smith despite a previous announcement that he would be a full-time driver. Back in December, Front Row Motorsports announced that Todd Gilliland and Michael McDowell would return in 2023. The two drivers were set to run full time. This week, a...
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS Sports
Climate protesters convicted after invading track during Formula One British Grand Prix
A Northampton Crown Court has found six climate change protesters from "Just Stop Oil" guilty of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance after staging a protest by invading the track in last year's Formula One British Grand Prix. According to Express, Crown jurors ruled that the activists, four men and two women, caused an "immediate risk of serious harm" by trespassing and sitting on the track as Formula One vehicles passed by.
