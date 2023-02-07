Border patrol presentation reveals plan to release illegal crossers en masse into U.S. communities

Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Major border city could collapse due to Biden immigration crisis, leader warns
A large border city stands in crisis as migrants overwhelm local resources under the Biden administration, according to a Yuma County leader. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines shared the concerns in an interview with Fox News on Monday. “Policies need to be changed when you see an unprecedented amount of...
A major border city is on the brink of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official says
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
Texas Democrat judge urged to apologize for 'irresponsible' testimony at House border hearing
Former El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Rodriguez responds to a Texas Democrat judge saying it's racist to describe the migrant crisis as an invasion.
Border Patrol agent describes danger at the border: 'We are paying for this in United States citizens' lives'
Dr. Phil hosted two experts to talk about the crisis at the American southern border. National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd warned that it is in an unacceptable state.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 28,000 Mexican Soldiers to Police Border?
Former president Donald Trump alleged he had threatened the Mexican government with tariffs to secure the troops.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
Border Patrol agents find almost $275K in currency hidden in pickup truck
Customs and Border Protection agents have seized nearly $275,000 in undeclared currency at the Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry. The money was discovered Friday during a routine outbound vehicle inspection.
Border under control of cartels, not the US, Yuma residents say as gangs rake in billions off human smuggling
Border town residents in Yuma, Arizona, shared their concerns for national security as more migrants flood into the U.S. after paying the cartels for entry.
Border Patrol applicants say aggressive, humiliating polygraphs blocked them from joining understaffed agency
Border Patrol has a much higher polygraph failure rate than comparable federal agencies, and former applicants described the examiners as aggressive and hostile.
Biden admin removing most surveillance balloons at southern border due to cost: sources
The Biden administration is reducing the number of surveillance balloons being used to monitor the southern border, even amidst a migrant crisis, sources tell Fox.
Enough Fentanyl to ‘kill every American five times over’ seized at the border
Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...
Kamala Harris defends not going to border during Arizona trip, promises to go again
Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday defended her decision not to visit the southern border while on a trip to Tonopah, Arizona, telling a local reporter that Congress must act on immigration.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis
Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
'If Biden Won't Do It, We Will': Texas Makes Headway in Building Its Border Wall, Assigns Border Czar as Crossings Surge
On January 20th, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection published its latest figures for the previous month. The results showed a significant rise in encounters with migrants. Specifically, in December, border agents recorded 251,487 cases, which represented a 7% increase from the previous month of November.
Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border
A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Law enforcement pushes back against Democrats’ claims about fentanyl and southern border
(The Center Square) – Local and federal law enforcement officers are pushing back against claims made by Democratic members of Congress that the majority of seizures of illicit fentanyl occurring at ports of entry at the southern border is proof that Republicans are exaggerating the border crisis. On Tuesday, ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, claimed the majority of fentanyl, 90%, was being seized at the southern border at ports of entry and that over 80% of...
