Border patrol presentation reveals plan to release illegal crossers en masse into U.S. communities

Enough fentanyl has been seized at US borders in just the last three months to kill over a billion people, a top-ranking border official admitted Tuesday. The revelation came as two US Border Patrol chiefs were grilled during a Congressional hearing on border security. Rep. Tim Burchett cited Customs and Border Patrol figures that at least 9,400 lbs of the ultra-dangerous synthetic drug has been stopped from entering the country since October, about 7,200 lbs of which was seized at the southern border. “That’s enough fentanyl to kill every American five times over,” the Republican from Tennessee pointed out. The US...

