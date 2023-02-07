ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Carlisle Auctions Lakeland, Florida Has Your '57 Chevy!

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOCIw_0kf889vS00

Which of these iconic Bel Airs would you add to your collection?

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon. Classic Chevrolet Tri-Five cars are some of America's most sought-after vehicles for car collectors. These cars were the first of their kind to ever combine a low sticker price, luxury, and performance to allow the younger generation of the time to create one of Chevy's most popular classic cars. These particular offerings from Carlisle are exceptional examples you can add to your collection.

1957 Chevy Bel Air Coupe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mt5x5_0kf889vS00

Powered by a 427 cubic inch Chevy Big Block, row gears in this Bel Air through a 4-speed manual transmission. It’s a solid car that will turn heads everywhere you go. See it here.

1957 Chevy Bel Air Sedan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHwva_0kf889vS00

With a 350 fuel injected engine and turbo 350 transmission, this Bel Air was the subject of a frame off restoration. See it here.

1957 Chevy Bel Air 2-Door Hardtop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbDPA_0kf889vS00

Powering this classic beauty is a 502 Chevy Big Block engine that’s rated at 620-horsepower. It’s backed a 700R automatic transmission and gets stopping power from power disc brakes. See it here.

Carlisle Auctions gets the wheels rolling on its 2023 collector car auction schedule with a visit to the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus in Lakeland, Florida for the Lakeland Winter Collector Car Auction. The two-day offering is happening Friday and Saturday, February 10-11 and starts at 10:30 a.m. daily.

This is an auction only event (no car show or swap meet) and hosts 400+ expected lots. Lots include dozens of trucks, muscle cars, classic daily drivers, and even some pre-war gems. Anticipated consignments will span decades and sales prices should range from four figures to six. There’s something for everyone; from white-glove, best-of-show vehicles to show-worthy gems you won’t be afraid to cruise the town in. There’s even an All-Truck Hour planned for approximately 1:30 p.m. on February 10.

Call Carlisle Auctions today at 717-960-6400 to learn more about buying or selling and visit CarlisleAuctions.com to check the consignment images and specs! There are three great ways to bid too, in person, on the phone, and online! Not looking to buy or sell, but still want to attend? Spectator admission is just $10 with kids 12 and under FREE. There’s also ample FREE parking available.

Community Policy