Great Bend, KS

Four Lady Panther wrestlers headed to state

The blood round lived up to its name Saturday in Dodge City. At least for the Great Bend wrestlers. Five Lady Panther wrestlers came up just one win shy of advancing to the state championships, but four Great Bend wrestlers did survive and advance. The five Western Athletic Conference schools dominated the loaded Class 6-5A regional with Dodge City beating Garden City for the title. Hays placed third, and Liberal and Great Bend finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
DODGE CITY, KS
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Pratt

The Barton Community College basketball teams will travel to Pratt on Saturday, Feb. 11 to face the Beavers. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Pratt begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game...
PRATT, KS
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director

The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Ag Related Career Opportunities

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, February 7 indicates no change. The forecast isn’t likely to help alleviate these extreme and exceptional drought conditions in the near term. If this trend doesn’t change, it will be a challenge making decisions for the winter crop and as we head into spring planting. The six to ten-day outlook (February 14 to 18) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 16 to 22) indicates normal to slightly above normal temperatures and a near normal precipitation. We are slowly seeing the precipitation chances increasing trending upward a tick or two.
GREAT BEND, KS
🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator

Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

