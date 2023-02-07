Read full article on original website
Barton Softball comes up empty on final day of Texas trip
Going 1-1 in the first day of the Permian Basin Invitational in Odessa, Texas, an early first pitch and defensive woes did not fare well for the Barton Community College softball team on Saturday as the Cougars dropped both games completing the weekend trip down south. Beginning the day with...
Four Lady Panther wrestlers headed to state
The blood round lived up to its name Saturday in Dodge City. At least for the Great Bend wrestlers. Five Lady Panther wrestlers came up just one win shy of advancing to the state championships, but four Great Bend wrestlers did survive and advance. The five Western Athletic Conference schools dominated the loaded Class 6-5A regional with Dodge City beating Garden City for the title. Hays placed third, and Liberal and Great Bend finished fifth and sixth, respectively.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 at Pratt
The Barton Community College basketball teams will travel to Pratt on Saturday, Feb. 11 to face the Beavers. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Pratt begins at 2 p.m. with the men's game...
Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director
The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
Barton Community College students named to Dean’s List for fall 2022
Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Ag Related Career Opportunities
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, February 7 indicates no change. The forecast isn’t likely to help alleviate these extreme and exceptional drought conditions in the near term. If this trend doesn’t change, it will be a challenge making decisions for the winter crop and as we head into spring planting. The six to ten-day outlook (February 14 to 18) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 16 to 22) indicates normal to slightly above normal temperatures and a near normal precipitation. We are slowly seeing the precipitation chances increasing trending upward a tick or two.
Claflin downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Barton Community College to host non-fiction writing workshop
The Barton Community College Library will once again team up with the English department and Barton’s literary annual “Prairie Ink” staff to host a “Writing Workshop” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Cavanaugh Room in the Barton Library. Those interested in attending via zoom...
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Feb. 8, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Work to begin on bridge replacement southeast of Claflin
L & M Contractors of Great Bend plans to begin work the week of Feb. 13 for the replacement of a bridge deck over Cow Creek on Northeast 70 Road. The bridge is located on NE 70 Road, approximately 1/4 mile west of NE 150 Avenue, or approximately 4.5 miles southeast of Claflin.
Reserve your seats today for Great Bend Chamber's banquet
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce invites the business community to come together for the 101st Annual Awards on Feb. 25 at the Great Bend Events Center. This annual event is the premier event of the year celebrating the people and the businesses who've paved the way for a bright future.
Seeking judges for Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
Barton County’s third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is less than a month away. The competition will challenge the youth, encourage the business community to partner with and mentor the younger generation, and create more opportunities for entrepreneurship. Open to any middle school and high school students in Barton County,...
Construction underway for new Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend
Construction is underway for a new Wendy's restaurant in Great Bend. Wendy's announced last June that the store would be closing for a remodel. The restaurant on 10th Street was demolished shortly after the closing last summer.
Streets selected for repairs; Great Bend has 24th Street on their radar
When it comes to street maintenance and repairs, there will always be more to do. Each year, the City of Great Bend tackles a large resurfacing project along with smaller chip and crack sealing assignments. When the city announced the 2023 street resurfacing project would focus on a two-block stretch...
Great Bend to discuss execution of 'quality of life' projects
Early estimates showed the .15% quality of life sales tax in Great Bend would collect $567,000 in a year. With the city recently receiving some of their best tax collections in history, that number could be on the rise. A 10-year master plan has outlined a number of goals the...
Larned Cardiac Rehab patient shares info during heart month
After it was discovered that Jack Stewart’s aortic valve was functioning at only 20 to 40 percent efficiency, a valve-replacement surgery was performed last year. Today, the 74-year-old Larned man is “living a much more active lifestyle and enjoying life much more.”. Stewart gives much credit for his...
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator
Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
