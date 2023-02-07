The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, February 7 indicates no change. The forecast isn’t likely to help alleviate these extreme and exceptional drought conditions in the near term. If this trend doesn’t change, it will be a challenge making decisions for the winter crop and as we head into spring planting. The six to ten-day outlook (February 14 to 18) indicates near normal temperatures and 40 to 50% chance of above normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (February 16 to 22) indicates normal to slightly above normal temperatures and a near normal precipitation. We are slowly seeing the precipitation chances increasing trending upward a tick or two.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO