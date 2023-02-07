Read full article on original website
Harm to police dog, aggravated burglary charges for Great Bend man
On Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 3:21 a.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Rosewood Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. Prior to officers' arrival, the reporting party was still inside of the residence and locked herself into a room to...
Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping
On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
Cop Shop (2/9)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
kfdi.com
Hutchinson Man Arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Hutchinson Police arrested a man for attempted 1st Degree Murder. Officers on Friday were dispatch to the 1100 Block of East 4th after a report of a shooting. A 49-year-old man on the scene said he was inside his home when he heard several gunshots coming from outside, many of them striking near him and damaging some of his property, but he was uninjured.
Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following shooting
A Hutchinson man is in custody on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder following a shooting.
Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
Barton County renews Hoffman contract as county counselor
The Barton County Commission has had a full plate in recent weeks, with discussions about the HVAC project at the courthouse to the appointment of Matt Patzner as county administrator. Part of that went into the decision to renew Patrick Hoffman's contract as county counselor, even though his bid was slightly higher than that of Don Anderson.
Pretrial hearing date set in case of former cop charged with rape
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The rape case against a former Hutchinson police officer will have its pretrial hearing in April. Following a Wednesday status conference, Judge Daniel Gilligan set the pretrial hearing for Todd W. Allen for April 10 at 8:30 a.m. The formal charges filed against Allen include 17...
🎙County Edition: Attorney Levi Morris
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Attorney Levi Morris that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
🎤Focus on Hoisington show
Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Patzner named new Barton County Administrator
Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program
Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
Barton Community College students named to Dean’s List for fall 2022
Barton Community College has named 283 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Seeking judges for Barton Co. Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge
Barton County’s third annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is less than a month away. The competition will challenge the youth, encourage the business community to partner with and mentor the younger generation, and create more opportunities for entrepreneurship. Open to any middle school and high school students in Barton County,...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
GREAT BEND — The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
🎙City Edition: Public Lands Director Scott Keeler
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Public Lands Director Scott Keeler that aired Feb. 8, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Streets selected for repairs; Great Bend has 24th Street on their radar
When it comes to street maintenance and repairs, there will always be more to do. Each year, the City of Great Bend tackles a large resurfacing project along with smaller chip and crack sealing assignments. When the city announced the 2023 street resurfacing project would focus on a two-block stretch...
Hutchinson family share son’s story during Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week
Andrew and MaKenzie Villarreal were as excited as any first-time parents to welcome their son Brysen into the world. But when MaKenzie went in for her 18-week anatomy scan, they knew something would be different about their journey.
Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director
The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
