Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted kidnapping

On Thursday, Feb. 9, at approximately 2 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were called to the 2700 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to a disturbance occurring at the Casey's General Store. Officers and Detectives arrived on scene and located several individuals reporting a...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (2/9)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/9) At 8:07 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at 2415 Coronado Avenue. At 10:34 a.m. a trespassing case was reported at SE 60 Avenue & SE 30 Road in Ellinwood. Traffic Arrest. At 10:42 a.m. a traffic arrest was reported at 9th...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Hutchinson Man Arrested for Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Hutchinson Police arrested a man for attempted 1st Degree Murder. Officers on Friday were dispatch to the 1100 Block of East 4th after a report of a shooting. A 49-year-old man on the scene said he was inside his home when he heard several gunshots coming from outside, many of them striking near him and damaging some of his property, but he was uninjured.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson man arrested after shots fired Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Hutchinson man was arrested Friday night after police were called on shots fired early Friday morning. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, at 1:31 a.m. Friday, officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk E 4th Ave in reference to a shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Hoffman contract as county counselor

The Barton County Commission has had a full plate in recent weeks, with discussions about the HVAC project at the courthouse to the appointment of Matt Patzner as county administrator. Part of that went into the decision to renew Patrick Hoffman's contract as county counselor, even though his bid was slightly higher than that of Don Anderson.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

🎤Focus on Hoisington show

Hear this month's Focus on Hoisington show with Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell and Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper that aired Feb. 9, 2023. The Focus on Hoisington program airs the second Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Patzner named new Barton County Administrator

Matt Patzner has worn many hats during his eight years as a Barton County employee. And the hats are getting bigger. For the past 14 months, Patzner has served as the county director of operations. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission went one step further by promoting him to county administrator. Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said Patzner is a team player and deserves the position.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County renews Facade Improvement Grant program

Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson said he had three reasons to run for office: his kids. The only way to keep his kids - and the many others in Barton County - home is to make the county a great place to live. That's why he pushed for the Facade Improvement Grant program in 2021. The commission has allocated $630,000 since then to help improve downtowns in Barton County communities. Wednesday morning, the commission voted to renew the program with another $250,000 at large.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat

GREAT BEND — The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Rec welcomes Henry as new Business Director

The Great Bend Recreation Commission welcomes Joe Henry to the Rec team as the Business Director. Joe is married to his wife, Lindsey, for 17 years and together they have two girls, Lily (13) and Elise (10). Their transition from Colorado to Kansas began in 2021 and are pleased to establish themselves in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

