Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance
Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
Moody's Cuts Outlook for Four Adani Group Companies, Cites Rapid Declines in Market Value
Moody's cut its outlook for Adani Green Energy from stable to negative, alongside Adani Transmission Step-One, Adani Electricity Mumbai and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group. For Adani Green Energy, Moody's said the downgrade to negative takes into consideration the company's large capital spending program and dependence on support from its...
Stock Futures Are Flat as Wall Street Tries to Rebound From a Rocky Week: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were flat Monday as traders regained their footing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite suffered their worst weekly declines in nearly two months. S&P 500 futures rose 0.11%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 points , or 0.03%, while Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.37%. All three...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one." Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you...
