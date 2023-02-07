ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyft Stock Is Getting Punished, Down More Than 35% After Weak Guidance

Shares of Lyft fell Friday, a day after the company reported guidance for its first quarter of 2023 that was short of analyst expectations. Lyft's CFO pointed to "seasonality and lower prices" to explain the guidance. Rival Uber, by contrast, posted its strongest quarter ever in its earnings report earlier...
Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Lyft, Expedia, Yelp and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:. Lyft — The ride-sharing company cratered 31.5% after issuing weak guidance in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Lyft said it anticipates about $975 million in revenue, lower than the $1.09 billion analysts expected, according to StreetAccount. Several analysts subsequently downgraded the stock.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Fidelity, Ralph Lauren, Caterpillar and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Norfolk Southern — Shares slid more than 3% following reports that the Environmental Protection Agency sent the rail company a notice of potential liability over the weekend. The notice was related to last week's explosion and derailment of railcars containing hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Triton International Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Triton International Ltd: "I'm going to have to say, let's take a pass on that one." Baxter International Inc: "I'd rather see you...
