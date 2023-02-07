Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Related
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a...
Man accused of shooting two Maryland officers, leading police on days long chase
A man was arrested after allegedly shooting two Maryland police officers, leading them on a chase, and forcing county officials to close local schools. Baltimore County police arrested David Linthicum, 24, on Friday, Feb. 10 on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and armed carjacking. Police were originally called to...
Two Airlifted To Maryland Hospital In Shooting Under Investigation: State Police
Two men were airlifted to a Maryland hospital following a Carroll County shooting overnight. Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, were transported by a medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Friday, Feb. 10 following a shooting that remains under investigation by Maryland State Police the following day.
14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse
BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore
The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North...
Teen Among Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore: Police
Members of the Baltimore Police Department were kept busy overnight, as they responded to shootings and stabbings over the course of a wild seven hours that saw a teen hospitalized with an accidental gunshot wound. The night of violence began shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when officers...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash Killing 89-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – On February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of E. Furnace Branch Road for a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed a pedestrian crossed the southbound lanes of E. Furnace Branch Road and a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties
Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: . “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
foxbaltimore.com
Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk
DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 4