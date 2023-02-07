ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man shot in Towson taken to hospital

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. County police said officers were called around 7:20 p.m. to West Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue for a shots fired call. Police said officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to a...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse

BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Shore News Network

24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon

Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
TANEYTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Wes Moore Statement on The Officer-Involved Shootings in Baltimore and Harford Counties

Governor Wes Moore released the following statement on the officer-involved shootings in Baltimore and Harford counties: ​. “Today I visited with the family and colleagues of the Baltimore County detective who is currently on life support after being shot while in pursuit of the individual who ran from police and this morning was apprehended in Harford County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found shot in vehicle inside South Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a man was found shot in a vehicle in South Baltimore on Friday morning. At approximately 7:11AM, officers responded to the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street, for a reportedshooting. Once at the scene, officers located a 37-year-old man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk

DUNDALK, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl from Dundalk. 15-year-old Danyra Wester (5’3 160lbs). Last seen Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a blue jean jacket, pink pants, pink crocs, pink and black backpack. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Dundalk appeared first on Shore News Network.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a man was shot in the Southern District of Baltimore. Shortly after 7 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 1100 block of Nanticoke Street to investigate a report of a shooting. Inside a vehicle at the location, police found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Due to the seriousness of the victim’s injuries Homicide Detectives have been called in. If you have any information about this shooting, please call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro The post 37-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore Car appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

