"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We need someone like Trump to speak the truth
A recent letter-writer described an independent as “a liberal embarrassed by his or her party’s policies” (“Trump, like Reagan, was a great president,” Jan. 23, TribLIVE). I have been an independent for years, but I am not a liberal! I changed because, to my shock, there are a few good people in the Democratic Party. I repeat, “a few” good people.
Letter to the editor: Take care of us first
How many borders of other countries does the United States defend? I’m sure none of us really know. We have defended the border of South Korea from North Korea forever, and at what cost? We have already spent $113 billion defending Ukraine’s border with Russia. What about our...
