fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
Arrest made in drive-by shooting death of Valley teen in central Phoenix
The suspect has been booked and was taken to the Juvenile Correction Center and is facing murder charges.
ABC 15 News
Deadly collision leaves one dead, another hospitalized near 23rd and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — A deadly collision on 23rd and Northern avenues left one dead and another hospitalized. Phoenix police responded to a crash on Wednesday involving three cars and two pedestrians. A woman walking in the area was hit and taken to a hospital with non-life-threating injuries. A man was...
'He was just a kid': Family of 15-year-old killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting seeking justice
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a teenage boy has been arrested for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy in central Phoenix last week. Isaac Grado was in a car with his brother and his brother’s girlfriend near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road when bullets began to fly, striking the teen. A 10-year-old girl walking in the area was also hit by a bullet.
ABC 15 News
Salt River police officer involved in serious crash on Indian School Road near Loop 101
A Salt River police officer was involved in a serious crash in the northeast Valley early Thursday morning. Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Police Department officials say the collision occurred after 3:15 a.m. on Indian School Road east of Loop 101 near Scottsdale. The officer was headed westbound toward Loop...
KTAR.com
Police: Body of 71-year-old woman found floating in Mesa golf course lake
PHOENIX – A body of a 71-year-old woman was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water.
KOLD-TV
‘A horrible tragedy’: Phoenix couple hospitalized after driver runs them over
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley couple was hit by a driver Monday morning near 47th Avenue and Bell Road. Kirt Haeward and Lisa Lenahan were walking around their neighborhood when a man intentionally ran them over. Their attorney Chris Goodnow says the two have been together for several years....
Doorbell video catches couple being run over by a truck in Glendale neighborhood
A neighbor spoke to ABC15 after her surveillance camera caught a couple being struck by a truck in a Glendale neighborhood.
AZFamily
Man arrested after deadly shooting in Maryvale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another man is in jail after a confrontation turned into a shooting in Maryvale on Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Juan Jaquez shot to death.
AZFamily
Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix. Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.
yumadailynews.com
Around 93 ponds of Fentanyl pills found in AZ after search warrant
ARIZONA -- A search warrant went another way for detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The search warrant followed a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. While serving the search warrant, detectives seized the following items:. 93.9 pounds of fentanyl pills. 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine. 0.56 pounds of heroin.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix fire crews extinguish two business fires overnight
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters extinguished two large fires at separate businesses overnight. Firefighters were dispatched to an A/C refrigeration company on 19th and Peoria avenues at around 3 a.m. The smoke was first noticed by a passing vehicle who called 911. Crews arrived to the scene and entered the...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
Man killed in shooting near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
Phoenix officials say the incident took place near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road in west Phoenix Wednesday morning.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 41-year-old man last seen in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A silver alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 41-year-old man last seen on foot in East Phoenix, authorities said. Francisco Gurrola was last seen on Wednesday in the area of Campbell and 63rd avenues. Authorities describe Gurrola as a 5-foot-6 Hispanic man who weighs 175 pounds....
Man dead after motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road late Tuesday
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road in west Phoenix late Tuesday night.
AZFamily
Four missing Mesa kids found safe, father arrested
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Thousands flock to WM Phoenix Open to check out golfers, celebrities. Updated: 47 minutes ago. |. Fans near and far came to Scottsdale hoping to catch a glimpse of the action...
AZFamily
Man drank Modelos before hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man admitted to drinking and driving before hitting and killing a motorcyclist and taking off in Phoenix over the weekend. On Saturday at 11:30 p.m., 32-year-old Larrison James was driving north on 19th Avenue near Thunderbird Road when he collided with a motorcyclist heading south. The victim hit James’ windshield and then fell on the road and died.
ABC 15 News
Child dead after being hit by truck near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road Tuesday morning. Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were called to the area for a crash involving a child pedestrian. The boy, identified by police as Jayveon Grant, was taken to a hospital where he died.
Have you seen her? Tempe 14-year-old missing since start of February, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. — Tempe police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a missing girl from the East Valley. On Feb. 1, 14-year-old Amyiah Rodriguez left McClintock High School in Tempe just before noon. Family and friends haven't heard from her since, and authorities are seeking the public's help in finding her.
