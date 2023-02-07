HS boys’ hoops roundup: Xavier Barrow explodes for career high as Susan Wagner clinches 2nd straight PSAL S.I. title

Read full article on original website
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
HS wrestling: Island produces six champions in PSAL Division 1 and Girls’ City Championships; Tottenville triumphs in D1
Tottenville’s Tristan Levin (102 pounds), Shaydon Bernadskiy (160) and Dylan Pipitone (180) mined gold and helped the Pirates capture the D1 portion of PSAL City Team Championships Sunday at Truman High School in the Bronx. The Pirates accumulated 196 points to beat out 40 other squads. Their nearest competitor...
HS boys’ hoops: Monsignor Farrell’s win streak snapped by red-hot Nazareth, 66-52
Monsignor Farrell got a first-hand look at why Nazareth is undefeated this season. But by no means did the Lions go down without a fight.
SIHSL Tournament 2023 quarterfinals: Susan Wagner’s Xavier Barrow nets 1,000th point in easy win; St. Peter’s romps (PHOTOS)
Behind a stifling, full court press that registered six steals in the game’s initial five minutes, Susan Wagner sprinted out to a 35-13, first-quarter lead and never looked back, routing Moore Catholic Saturday, 103-61, in the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals at Petrides. The top-seeded Falcons advanced...
SIHSL JV Tournament 2023 quarterfinals: Farrell, St. Peter’s, Susan Wagner and Sea advance
Monsignor Farrell, St. Peter’s, Susan Wagner and St. Joseph by-the-Sea scored quarterfinal victories in the Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament on Sunday at two different sites. Sea shook off a slow start to register a 64-60 triumph over Curtis, while the Falcons held on in a frantic final...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Moore Catholic vs. Susan Wagner
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Moore Catholic (12-10) vs. No. 1 Susan Wagner (20-3)
Stars of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ hit Staten Island for youth basketball tournament
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The fourth annual “Because We Can Sports” basketball league wrapped up their four-week league with a championship game on Jan. 29 at Gateway Church, the Integrated Athletic Initiative (The Initiative) announced. The event, sponsored by South Shore Kiwanis Club and Frontline, was attended...
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at McKee/Staten Island Tech vs. St. Peter’s
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 3 McKee/Staten Island Tech (17-8) vs. No. 2 St. Peter’s (14-7)
Police investigate late-night shooting in South Beach
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Norway Avenue in South Beach late Saturday night. At least one shot was fired at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for DCPI.
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 11, 2023: Thomas Lloyd, Assistant District Attorney, Navy Veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Thomas Francis Lloyd, 88, passed unexpectedly on Feb. 5. Born in Bayonne, N.J., the Lloyd family moved to Staten Island in 1943. He graduated from Wagner College in 1957, going on to serve as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy. From there, he earned his legal degree (JD) from St. John’s University in 1961. He settled in Great Kills, marrying the former Carol Ann Gill. He served as a lector and eucharistic minister at Holy Child RC Church. Additionally, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and he worked to support “A Special Place” for the mentally handicapped. His legal career spanned 44 years, most of it serving as Assistant District Attorney in the Richmond County office. In 1963, he was admitted to the New York State Bar, and in 1975, to the United States Supreme Court. After a time of private practice, he returned to public service at the District Attorney’s office, working under William Braisted, Thomas Sullivan, and William Murphy, before retiring in 2002. For the full obituary, click here.
House hunting in New York: What $1.5M will get you
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York economy is no joke. It’s the place people go to make money, and yet, the cost of living hits the wallet pretty rough. A pretty $1,500,000 can set you for life in some states, but what about the home state? Here’s what you can get for $1,500,000 in New York.
Pete Davidson seen enjoying gig as 2023 Pro Bowl captain on social media
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Pete Davidson has recently been in the news for everything from the filming of his new series Bupkis, to who he’s dating these days. But now Davidson is commanding media attention on the football field. That’s because the 29-year-old actor, who hails from Great Kills,...
Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Awards to honor 10 who serve Staten Island community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce and the Staten Island Advance will present the 2023 Louis R. Miller Business Leadership Awards. This annual award ceremony celebrates business leaders within the Staten Island community who make the borough a better place to live and work.
Staten Island community celebrates the life of Eric Garvin, who was killed in Chile
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The warmth of the sun provided some much needed comfort to the dozens gathered at Stapleton Waterfront Park. Community leaders, some family, and loved ones united to remember the legacy of Eric Garvin, the 38 year old advocate from Stapleton who’s life many say was taken too soon.
New York Mets have huge World Series hopes: How to get tickets for homer opener and the season
Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Sterling Marte, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Edwin Diaz. The New York Mets are stacked and loaded heading into the 2023 campaign. The team is coming off a 101-win season in 2022 and is expected to contend for a World Series banner this year.
At least four people shot in violent Saturday night in NYC per report
One person died and at least three other people were shot during a violent weekend in New York City, according to the New York Post. Saturday and Sunday saw four separate shooting incidents across the city, the NY Post reported.
FDNY responds to fire at residence in West Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Twelve FDNY units responded Friday night to a fire at a residence in West Brighton. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home at 185 Bement Ct., and placed under control by 8:45 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said.
Sandy Ground: Images show current state of endangered NYC historical treasure
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing journalistic initiative to rally the community and the country around a critical, but endangered, historical site: Sandy Ground, the nation’s oldest free Black settlement still inhabited by descendants of its pioneers. Launched during Black History Month, the work will shine a spotlight on the site’s rich past and urgent needs as its historians seek to pass the torch of preservation to a new generation.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Feb. 12 at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the Whitehall...
Staten Island St. Patrick’s Parade again rejects LGBTQ+ groups at hostile confrontation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — LGBTQ+ groups were once again denied from openly marching in the St. Patrick’s Parade on Staten Island this year. Two community groups, the Pride Center of Staten Island and Gay Officers Action League (GOAL), went to Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday to submit their applications to have their groups march in the parade. Carol Bullock, executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island, has been applying to have the group walk in the parade since 2018. The center has been denied every year — and she didn’t expect it to be any different this year, based on the parade rules.
Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Times Square shooting
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police identified the victim of a shooting in Times Square as 22-year-old Idrissa Siby of the Bronx. On Thursday afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m, police responded to a call of a male shot on West 44th Street and 8th Avenue.
