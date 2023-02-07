Read full article on original website
Watch Martha Stewart Get a Tattoo of Her Close Friend Snoop Dogg in New Skechers Spot
Spoiler: It's fake. Or is it? Martha Stewart is never afraid to take a little risk, as evidenced by her latest upcoming commercial. The 81-year-old lifestyle mogul will be appearing in a clip for Skechers, in which she demonstrates how easy it is to slip on the athletic shoe brand's Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear. "You don't even need to touch them," she demonstrates, taking her stockinged feet out to recline in a chair that turns out to be in a tattoo shop. Stewart leans back and then is shown...
Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'
"Sometimes you bust your ass!" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the video of her taking a scary tumble Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. "Sometimes you bust your ass!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened. "My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!...
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Dad JAY-Z at the 2023 Super Bowl — See the Photos!
JAY-Z made the Super Bowl a family outing, stepping out with daughter Blue Ivy to cheer on Rihanna in her halftime performance JAY-Z brought a special guest along to watch the 2023 Super Bowl. On Sunday, the rapper, 53, attended the year's biggest football game at State Farm Stadium in Arizona alongside 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. JAY-Z also shares 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé. JAY-Z and Blue Ivy were spotted ahead of kickoff, both sporting all-black outfits featuring graphic T-shirts and sunglasses. Blue Ivy topped...
Michelle Rodriguez Jokes 'Something Primal' Happens to Her When She Sees Jason Momoa: 'That Guy's Hot'
The pair both star in the upcoming action sequel Fast X Michelle Rodriguez can't hide her love for Fast X costar Jason Momoa. "Oh, hot damn, right? Like, what's up with that? It's something primal that happens to me when I see that boy. It's some ooga-chaka that comes out of me," the Dungeons & Dragons actress, 44, told Variety with a laugh at the Fast X trailer launch event in Los Angeles Thursday. "I become a barbarian. Like, my D&D character comes out, like, 'Yo, what's up...
Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look
Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner. The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look. Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals...
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
Alicia as Cher! John as Danny! Stars Revisiting Beloved Former Characters for 2023 Super Bowl Commercials
What's old is new again in these nostalgia-inducing 2023 Super Bowl commercials As if these stars would pass up opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters in Super Bowl commercials! In teasers released so far for the ads that will surround the 2023 game, celebs like Alicia Silverstone and John Travolta are taking fans back to the parts that made them famous. Silverstone slips into Clueless icon Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid suit to promote Rakuten alongside former costar Elisa Donovan, 52. The "likes" and "whatevers" fly as Silverstone, now 46, pokes fun at...
Rihanna Opens Up About Life as a Mom with Her Baby Son: 'It Just Got Better with Him'
"Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account," Rihanna said on The Process with Nate Burleson podcast Raising a baby might be "Work," but Rihanna is up for the challenge! The music superstar and Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer, 34, caught up with retired NFL player and host Nate Burleson on the inaugural episode of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson, where she was asked about her upcoming performance and life as a mother. "I'm living for my son," Rihanna said...
Trugoy the Dove, Founding Member of De La Soul, Dead at 54
Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, Trugoy (born David Jude Jolicoeur) previously revealed in 2017 that he struggled with congestive heart failure Trugoy the Dove, a founding member of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. The Grammy Award-winning MC's death was reported by Variety and Pitchfork. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, and a rep for De La Soul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He previously revealed his struggled with congestive heart failure...
Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six! The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds' mother, Tammy. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes. Many of Lively's followers left comments in...
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
The Grammy winner and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby, a son, in May 2022 Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 34-year-old 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performer took the stage in Phoenix Sunday dressed head-to-toe in bright red, revealing a baby bump, and becoming the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show. Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit — a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit...
Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'
The 52-year-old actress is mom to two sons, aged 11 and 22 Nia Long thinks being a mom of two is a "pretty exciting" thing. The 52-year-old actress gave birth to her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whose dad is Long's ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey. RELATED: Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know Because doctors had previously told her it would be challenging to have more children following her...
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Daughter Ivy Styled Her 2023 Super Bowl Performance Look — All the Details
The Abbot Elementary star kicked off the 2023 Super Bowl with a powerful performance of "Lift Every Voice" dressed in a custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit Sheryl Lee Ralph just sang the 2023 Super Bowl house down in a killer outfit. The Abbott Elementary actress delivered a stirring rendition of the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the Super Bowl LVII kicked off between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. But, beyond her vocals, the star of the performance was the look she delivered...
See Pregnant Rihanna Celebrate Triumphant Super Bowl Halftime Performance Backstage with Friends
The singer became the first Super Bowl headliner to perform while pregnant when she took the stage on Sunday Rihanna was hyped after her epic Super Bowl halftime performance. Following her set, the singer, 34, joined friends backstage where she celebrated her history-making performance. On Sunday night, the superstar became the first woman to headline a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant. In a video shared to Instagram, Rihanna is still wearing part of her performance outfit — sans the oversized jacket she wore on stage —...
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Split by Deleting Their Photos, Quoting Beyoncé's Lemonade
The pair, who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in early 2022 Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly over? The actress, 36, hinted at a possible breakup between herself and the musician, 32, on Instagram Sunday, when she uploaded a post and captioned it with lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote alongside her post, which included photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a...
Idris Elba Elaborates on Statement About Not Describing Himself as a 'Black Actor'
"If YOU define your work by your race, that is your prerogative," the star wrote on Twitter Idris Elba is addressing the ongoing discussion surrounding a statement he made about no longer describing himself as a "Black actor." On Saturday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star, 50, wrote on Twitter that "there isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not." "Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race," Elba tweeted. "However,...
Salma Hayek Pinault Breaks Down That Epic Magic Mike 3 Lap Dance Scene: 'I Was So Sore'
"Most of the work goes into making it look effortless," the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress tells PEOPLE Salma Hayek Pinault is proud of the work she put into one of the standout scenes from Magic Mike's Last Dance. Early in the film, the actress's wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza gets to know Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane via a steamy private dance, an intimate interaction that gives Mendoza her groove back, so to speak, and launches the rest of the plot. Hayek Pinault, 56, tells PEOPLE she didn't...
Howard Bragman, Public Relations Veteran and Notable LGBTQ Advocate, Dead at 66
"Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people," GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood public relations rep with decades of experience and a notable LGBTQ advocate, has died. He was 66. According to Deadline, Bragman died from acute monocytic leukemia before his 67th birthday. Bragman's partner Mike Maimone confirmed the public relations veteran died on Saturday in a journal entry. "It is with our heaviest hearts we share...
Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle
An intervention planned for Britney Spears was canceled at the last minute, PEOPLE confirmed Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years. The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried...
Megan Fox Deletes Her Instagram Hours After Hinting at Machine Gun Kelly Split
The pair, who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in early 2022 Megan Fox is removing her online presence — at least, for the moment. The actress, 36, deleted her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, hours after she shared a post on the social platform that hinted at a possible breakup between herself and Machine Gun Kelly. In the post, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself and a video of an envelope being burned in a fire pit. She captioned it with lyrics...
