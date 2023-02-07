Read full article on original website
Related
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Christina Hall Remembers Client with ALS Who Never Got to See Her Home Complete: 'Her Memory Will Live On'
Christina and her husband Josh both recalled the “emotional” renovation and paid tribute to their friend on Instagram Thursday Christina and Josh Hall are honoring a client and friend who never got to see her home renovation complete. In Thursday night's emotional episode of Christina in the Country, the couple take on a remodel for Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle's sister-in-law, Jessica Waldron, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a deadly neurological disease. The projects at the Waldron home were intended to make the...
Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'
"Sometimes you bust your ass!" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the video of her taking a scary tumble Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. "Sometimes you bust your ass!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened. "My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!...
Alicia as Cher! John as Danny! Stars Revisiting Beloved Former Characters for 2023 Super Bowl Commercials
What's old is new again in these nostalgia-inducing 2023 Super Bowl commercials As if these stars would pass up opportunities to bring back fan-favorite characters in Super Bowl commercials! In teasers released so far for the ads that will surround the 2023 game, celebs like Alicia Silverstone and John Travolta are taking fans back to the parts that made them famous. Silverstone slips into Clueless icon Cher Horowitz's yellow plaid suit to promote Rakuten alongside former costar Elisa Donovan, 52. The "likes" and "whatevers" fly as Silverstone, now 46, pokes fun at...
Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look
Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner. The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look. Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro Pose for Rare Photo with Daughter — and Grandpa Rod Stewart!
Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro share 11-year-old daughter Delilah Kimberly Stewart and Benicio del Toro are enjoying quality time with their little girl. On Thursday, Stewart, 43, shared a sweet photo with del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter Delilah enjoying a trip to Puerto Rico with the actress's dad, Rod Stewart. In the rare family photo, the group of four poses together while walking through the streets of Puerto Rico, where del Toro is from and Rod, 78, will be performing this week. Delilah stands between her two parents while Rod poses at...
Salma Hayek Pinault Breaks Down That Epic Magic Mike 3 Lap Dance Scene: 'I Was So Sore'
"Most of the work goes into making it look effortless," the Magic Mike's Last Dance actress tells PEOPLE Salma Hayek Pinault is proud of the work she put into one of the standout scenes from Magic Mike's Last Dance. Early in the film, the actress's wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza gets to know Channing Tatum's "Magic" Mike Lane via a steamy private dance, an intimate interaction that gives Mendoza her groove back, so to speak, and launches the rest of the plot. Hayek Pinault, 56, tells PEOPLE she didn't...
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
Howard Bragman, Public Relations Veteran and Notable LGBTQ Advocate, Dead at 66
"Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people," GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood public relations rep with decades of experience and a notable LGBTQ advocate, has died. He was 66. According to Deadline, Bragman died from acute monocytic leukemia before his 67th birthday. Bragman's partner Mike Maimone confirmed the public relations veteran died on Saturday in a journal entry. "It is with our heaviest hearts we share...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts tries to keep her son Rhodes out of the spotlight but mom Kelly Cunningham revealed a photo of the 2-year-old's face on Instagram this week Emma Roberts is calling out her mom for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes' face without permission. On Thursday, the Scream Queens star, 32, reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that mom Kelly Cunningham shared on Instagram last week of the 2-year-old, noting that her mom posted the snap "without asking." "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them...
The Wedding Singer Turns 25! What Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Have Said About Reuniting
Barrymore recently said she and Sandler are "actively looking" at revisiting their Wedding Singer characters as the '80s-set rom-com turns 25 The Wedding Singer is celebrating its silver anniversary! The beloved comedy starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore turns 25 on Monday, which has many fans wondering if they will be treated to another team-up from the comedic duo anytime soon. In the 1998 film — which marked the first film Sandler, 56, and Barrymore, 47, starred in together — Sandler played Robbie Hart, a down-on-his-luck wedding singer in...
Jazz Jennings' Mom Recalls 'Putting Out Fires' and Encouraging Her Daughter to 'Be You' Since Pre-K
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz Jennings' mom Jeanette remembers telling her 4-year-old daughter: "I'm so proud of you and I’m so proud to be your mom" Jazz Jennings can always count on her mom. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode of I Am Jazz, Jazz's mother Jeanette opens up about taking a stand for her daughter from a young age and becoming an advocate for the transgender community. "There's going to be a board meeting today to decide whether gender affirming care will...
Idris Elba Elaborates on Statement About Not Describing Himself as a 'Black Actor'
"If YOU define your work by your race, that is your prerogative," the star wrote on Twitter Idris Elba is addressing the ongoing discussion surrounding a statement he made about no longer describing himself as a "Black actor." On Saturday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star, 50, wrote on Twitter that "there isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not." "Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race," Elba tweeted. "However,...
Cody Longo, Days of Our Lives Actor, Dead at 34: He 'Was Our Whole World'
"He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you," Cody Longo’s wife Stephanie shared in a statement following his death Cody Longo, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. In a statement to PEOPLE, Longo's wife Stephanie paid tribute to the late actor following his death. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared of the couple's three young children. "He...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
The Abbott Elementary star (who is married to a Pennsylvania senator) has said she's rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs Sheryl Lee Ralph has taken her talents to Super Bowl LVII! The Emmy-winning actress and singer, 66, performed the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Before the Chiefs and the Eagles took the field, Ralph gave a soaring rendition of the song to cheers from the crowd. Nearby on the...
Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi Share Kiss on Lips at 2023 BRIT Awards
Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi locked lips off-stage at the London awards ceremony Saturday Harry Styles and Lewis Capaldi are puckering up! On Saturday, Styles, 29, celebrated winning four BRIT Awards at the 2023 ceremony by sharing a brief off-stage kiss with the "Someone You Loved" singer. In an Instagram video shared by BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, Styles can be seen walking off stage after winning song of the year for "As It Was" and pointing at Capaldi, 26, at his table. Capaldi then points back and the...
What You Didn't See at the 2023 BRIT Awards: Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci's Bromance and More
From Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci enjoying a bromance to Jessie J rocking out during a Lizzo performance, here's what you missed at 2023 BRIT Awards The 2023 BRIT Awards went down at London's O2 Arena on Saturday, featuring performances from Harry Styles, Lizzo and more superstars. In addition to everything viewers saw onscreen, PEOPLE witnessed so much more happening behind the scenes. Here are some of the best moments you didn't see on TV from the 2023 BRIT Awards. Harry Styles and Stanley Tucci enjoyed a sweet bromance when the...
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds Performs 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVI, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, is airing live on FOX Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds showed off his vocal chops with a soaring rendition of "America the Beautiful" to kick off Super Bowl 2023. The Grammy-winning artist, 64, wore a dark suit as he performed the classic song Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Edmonds strummed a pink guitar that featured the American flag across its soundboard. Country star Chris Stapleton followed...
Hugh Hudson, Director of Chariots of Fire, Dead at 86
Hudson died at London's Charing Cross hospital Friday following a short illness, his family said in a statement Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86. Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death. Hudson got...
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0