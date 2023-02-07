"He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you," Cody Longo’s wife Stephanie shared in a statement following his death Cody Longo, best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. In a statement to PEOPLE, Longo's wife Stephanie paid tribute to the late actor following his death. "Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared of the couple's three young children. "He...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO