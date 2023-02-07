Read full article on original website
Related
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Halle Berry Laughs Off Her Falling at Charity Event, Posts Video on Social: 'I Face Planted'
"Sometimes you bust your ass!" the Oscar winner wrote alongside the video of her taking a scary tumble Halle Berry isn't afraid to poke fun at herself. The Oscar winner, 56, shared a scary video of her face-planting while walking up to speak at a charity event in Los Angeles on Friday. "Sometimes you bust your ass!" Berry began her caption before explaining what happened. "My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!!...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Ancient Tablet Discovered in 1868 Has Finally Been Deciphered – And a Stunning Confirmation of Biblical Narrative Found
A new examination of an old Levantine item may have uncovered a reference to a prominent individual from the Bible's Old Testament. According to the Jewish News Syndicate, two French experts claim to have discovered a reference to the "House of David" on the Mesha Stele, a basalt rock with writings dating back to the ninth century before Christ.
CNBC
'Disabled, not lazy': 39-year-old earns $26,000 in California, but as long as she pursues her 'mission in life, I'm OK'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. Tiara Simmons understands — maybe better than most people — that money often equals access. The 39-year-old is a below-the-knee amputee and uses an...
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Christina Hall Remembers Client with ALS Who Never Got to See Her Home Complete: 'Her Memory Will Live On'
Christina and her husband Josh both recalled the “emotional” renovation and paid tribute to their friend on Instagram Thursday Christina and Josh Hall are honoring a client and friend who never got to see her home renovation complete. In Thursday night's emotional episode of Christina in the Country, the couple take on a remodel for Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle's sister-in-law, Jessica Waldron, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a deadly neurological disease. The projects at the Waldron home were intended to make the...
Bradley Cooper and His Mom Star in Hilarious New T-Mobile Commercial for 2023 Super Bowl
Cooper's mother pokes fun at his acting abilities and wardrobe in the humorous spot T-Mobile's latest commercial was a family affair for Bradley Cooper and his mom. The actor, 48, starred in a hilarious new Super Bowl spot with his mother Gloria Campano to promote T-Mobile's 5G services. For the entire ad, Cooper and his mom couldn't stop laughing as they messed up several takes — a fact the commercial opened with, stating that the company "tried" to film an ad with the two. With Cooper playing a T-Mobile rep and his mom...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
In 1948, a 19-Year-Old Woman Was Disowned For Marrying a Black Man. They Have Been Together For over 74 Years
In 1942, the world was at war. While most of Europe was being torn apart by the horrors of World War II, a 13-year-old English girl named Mary was outside studying. She was an ordinary young woman, living an ordinary life in an ordinary town, until one day a young man and his buddies appeared out of nowhere.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Howard Bragman, Public Relations Veteran and Notable LGBTQ Advocate, Dead at 66
"Howard Bragman was an industry leader who masterfully used the power of the press to create positive change and visibility for LGBTQ people," GLAAD's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said Howard Bragman, a beloved Hollywood public relations rep with decades of experience and a notable LGBTQ advocate, has died. He was 66. According to Deadline, Bragman died from acute monocytic leukemia before his 67th birthday. Bragman's partner Mike Maimone confirmed the public relations veteran died on Saturday in a journal entry. "It is with our heaviest hearts we share...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding: "It's stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s---." She then...
Nia Long on Having a Baby After 40: 'When It Happened, It Was Pretty Exciting'
The 52-year-old actress is mom to two sons, aged 11 and 22 Nia Long thinks being a mom of two is a "pretty exciting" thing. The 52-year-old actress gave birth to her 11-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whose dad is Long's ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey. RELATED: Nia Long's 2 Kids: Everything to Know Because doctors had previously told her it would be challenging to have more children following her...
Britney Spears Says She's 'Doing the Best I Can' After Conservatorship as Concern Grows Among Inner Circle
An intervention planned for Britney Spears was canceled at the last minute, PEOPLE confirmed Britney Spears is speaking out. The pop star, 41, shared a post to Instagram on Thursday reminding fans that she's "doing the best [she] can" in the wake of her controversial conservatorship, which ended in 2021 after 13 years. The post — which she shared alongside a quote that read, "A state of gratitude will shift you to a higher frequency" — came the same day multiple sources told PEOPLE that those in Spears' inner circle have grown worried...
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
In PEOPLE's exclusive preview, Stacey Silva says fiancé Florian Sukaj "really chose the wrong place and time" to reveal he wanted her twin sister's ex Georgi Rusev by his side on the couple's big day Stacey Silva is worried that her fiancé Florian Sukaj's best man selection may put a damper on their wedding day. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is shocked to learn that Florian wants her twin sister Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day. The...
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding
After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move. When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests. "George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials. "One of my favorite memories...
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0