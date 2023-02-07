ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wboi.org

Fort Wayne Philharmonic Musicians accuse management of attempts to eliminate bargaining rights

Negotiations between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic management and the players association continue as musicians near two months on strike. Following a meeting Sunday, musicians put out a statement saying management is demanding “unprecedented elimination of musicians’ workplace bargaining rights.”. Musicians spokesperson Campbell MacDonald said via text management is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

FOX 55 News adding hour-long weeknight newscasts at 5 and 6 pm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – FOX 55 News is launching two new hour-long newscasts every weeknight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. The newscasts will debut on Monday, Feb. 13th, the day after the Super Bowl. They will be anchored by award-winning anchor Terra Brantley, who joined FOX 55 in December.
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

GK Cafe offers downtown grocery option

After about 25 years, Fort Wayne has a downtown grocery store again as GK Baked Goods opens their highly anticipated market in the Metro Building on West Wayne Street this week. The official opening is Friday, Feb. 10, but GK Café & Provisions have been operating the cafe on the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

Weather the Fort set to return next weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Weather the Fort will return to The Landing on Saturday, February 18. It will run from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and organizers promise a day of family-friendly festivities. This lively outdoor experience will have interactive life-size games and rock painting for the public to enjoy throughout...
FORT WAYNE, IN
indianacapitalchronicle.com

Doden shakes up campaign with Disney Channel hire

Fort Wayne governor candidate Eric Doden announced the hiring of Caroline Sunshine — a former Disney Channel star — as his press secretary and communications director. He is one of three Republicans in the 2024 race for governor. Sunshine is best known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America

Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WARSAW, IN
tourcounsel.com

Glenbrook Square | Shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Glenbrook Square is a shopping mall at 4201 Coldwater Road, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The anchor stores are JCPenney, Macy's, and Barnes & Noble. Glendale Center Inc. built the mall in 1966 under the original name of Glenbrook Center. Original anchor stores were Sears and L. S. Ayres department store, their first location in an enclosed mall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Historic barn moved to Lincoln Ridge Farms

VAN WERT COUNTY — Those driving past Lincoln Ridge Farm in the past several days discovering a large historic Swiss barn sitting behind the church on the edge of their property are not experiencing an illusion — it’s real. The majestic structure was moved to the farm...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Several Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Indiana

UNION, N.J. (Inside Indiana Business and AP): New Jersey-based Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced this week that it will close 150 additional stores in the U.S., including five in Indiana. The move comes after the retailer said it had raised about $1 billion through a preferred stock offering and warrants to purchase its common stock in order to pay off debt.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

New tourism ‘Master Plan’ set for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Visit Fort Wayne announced a new plan Monday geared toward attracting more tourism to Allen County. The initiative includes building a 10-year roadmap to define tourism-based economic growth and development that will contribute to a healthy community and high quality of life for residents, according to Visit Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
FORT WAYNE, IN

