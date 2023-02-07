The Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-9, 6-5 Big 12) take on the No. 13 Iowa State Cyclones (16-7, 7-4) Saturday. Tip from James H. Hilton Coliseum is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Oklahoma State vs. Iowa Stateodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO