Former Adams County sheriff facing forgery, misconduct charges

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Adams County sheriff is now on the wrong side of the law. Brent Fischer is charged with three counts of forgery and one count of official misconduct. According to an indictment Fischer is accused of improperly providing a law enforcement officer certification. The...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
FM woman busted by task force

The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. On 2/9/2023 Kimberly Sandeffer-Boorman, 37, of Fort Madison, was arrested in the 1500 block of Avenue G following a traffic stop. Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested on an active arrest warrant for voluntary absence from custody as well as numerous felony drug charges.
FORT MADISON, IA
Officials ID Illinois man who was fatally shot by deputies

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Adams County’s coroner says 29-year-old Bradley S. Havermale of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following Thursday afternoon’s shooting south of Quincy. Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens says deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person when Havermale exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and led deputies on a short foot chase. He says three deputies shot Havermale after he reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at the deputies.
QUINCY, IL
Political whirlwind blowing at county offices

Last Monday I would have sworn I was in a black and white live episode of the Twilight Zone watching the Lee County Board of Supervisors. If you haven’t been watching (or reading!) shame on you, but county officials continue to feel the squeeze of pending budget pressures, especially in the wake of the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital/Emergency Room.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting

Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
QUINCY, IL
Officers shoot, kill gun-wielding man near Quincy, Illinois

QUINCY, Ill. – An investigation is underway after officers fatally shot a gun-wielding man Thursday afternoon near Quincy, Illinois. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near the area of 5th Street and West Radio Road, a rural area just south of Quincy. Prior to the shooting, deputies from Adams...
QUINCY, IL
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County

A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
County to consider hiring freeze

LEE COUNTY - With budget woes weighing heavily on the minds of county officials, supervisors will consider a seven-month hiring freeze at Monday’s regular meeting. Supervisors will consider a resolution freezing any hiring by county department heads from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023 as a way to help control additional county expenditures.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
MACOMB, IL
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state

CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
CHICAGO, IL
Death investigation in Macomb

Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
MACOMB, IL
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
SIU Expands Annual Event Honoring Jacksonville Physician

The SIU School of Medicine’s annual Dr. Alonzo Kenniebrew Lecture and Forum kicks off this upcoming week in Springfield. Each February, SIU School of Medicine hosts a series of events to honor Dr. Kenniebrew, who was the first Black physician in the United States to build and operate a private surgical hospital, which was located at 323 West Morgan Street, in Jacksonville, from 1909 to 1927.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
MILTON, IL
Man arrested after assaulting deputy

An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
OQUAWKA, IL
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop

A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
BURLINGTON, IA

