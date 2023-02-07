Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Former Adams County sheriff facing forgery, misconduct charges
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A former Adams County sheriff is now on the wrong side of the law. Brent Fischer is charged with three counts of forgery and one count of official misconduct. According to an indictment Fischer is accused of improperly providing a law enforcement officer certification. The...
Pen City Current
FM woman busted by task force
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Fort Madison woman on felony drug charges. On 2/9/2023 Kimberly Sandeffer-Boorman, 37, of Fort Madison, was arrested in the 1500 block of Avenue G following a traffic stop. Sandeffer-Boorman was arrested on an active arrest warrant for voluntary absence from custody as well as numerous felony drug charges.
walls102.com
Officials ID Illinois man who was fatally shot by deputies
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday by sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Adams County’s coroner says 29-year-old Bradley S. Havermale of Quincy was pronounced dead at the scene following Thursday afternoon’s shooting south of Quincy. Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens says deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person when Havermale exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and led deputies on a short foot chase. He says three deputies shot Havermale after he reportedly pointed the gun at himself and then at the deputies.
Pen City Current
Political whirlwind blowing at county offices
Last Monday I would have sworn I was in a black and white live episode of the Twilight Zone watching the Lee County Board of Supervisors. If you haven’t been watching (or reading!) shame on you, but county officials continue to feel the squeeze of pending budget pressures, especially in the wake of the closure of the Blessing Keokuk Hospital/Emergency Room.
wtad.com
Quincy woman pleads Guilty in early-January assault, shooting
Chaunessi Cano sentenced to 24 months' probation. A Quincy woman, one of two charged in connection with a shooting in early January near 8th and State in Quincy, has changed her Not Guilty plea and avoided prison. Chaunessi Cano was in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon, where she pleaded...
Officers shoot, kill gun-wielding man near Quincy, Illinois
QUINCY, Ill. – An investigation is underway after officers fatally shot a gun-wielding man Thursday afternoon near Quincy, Illinois. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. near the area of 5th Street and West Radio Road, a rural area just south of Quincy. Prior to the shooting, deputies from Adams...
wlds.com
Hull Woman Sentenced To Prison on Drug Charges in Pike County
A Hull woman will be spending some significant time in the Illinois Department of Corrections stemming from an arrest this past Fall. 38 year old Carmella I. Birchum pleaded guilty in two separate cases last Tuesday in Pike County Court. Birchum, formerly known as Carmella Bills, pled guilty to a count of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams.
Pen City Current
County to consider hiring freeze
LEE COUNTY - With budget woes weighing heavily on the minds of county officials, supervisors will consider a seven-month hiring freeze at Monday’s regular meeting. Supervisors will consider a resolution freezing any hiring by county department heads from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2023 as a way to help control additional county expenditures.
khqa.com
Woman faces murder charge in Macomb stabbing death investigation
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The Macomb police department released information Wednesday morning following the death of a man at 1680 Wheeler Circle Drive. According to a press release, the victim, Rickey l. Haymer, 27, was found at the residence around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday with what appeared to be a stab wound.
Landmarks Illinois awards more than $25,000 in grant funding to preservation projects across the state
CHICAGO – Landmarks Illinois has awarded $25,500 in grant funding to preservation projects in the communities of Chicago, Effingham, El Paso, Gibson City, Macomb and Middletown. The matching grants were awarded through Landmarks Illinois’ Preservation Heritage Fund and Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois grant programs.
tspr.org
Death investigation in Macomb
Crime scene specialists are handling a death investigation on Wheeler Circle in Macomb. Police said the investigation began at about 5:44 a.m. on Tuesday. Officers were still processing the scene as of mid-afternoon. Police said there is no active threat. The Macomb Police Department said it has received assistance from...
Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning
MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department. Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they...
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Medical Group Foundation accepting applications for Dr. Michael Ouwenga scholarship
QUINCY — The Quincy Medical Group Foundation is accepting applications for its third annual Dr. Michael Ouwenga Scholarship. Two awards of $5,000 will be granted to qualifying students. The scholarship was created to honor Ouwenga, a urologist and board member at QMG before he died in January 2019 at...
wlds.com
SIU Expands Annual Event Honoring Jacksonville Physician
The SIU School of Medicine’s annual Dr. Alonzo Kenniebrew Lecture and Forum kicks off this upcoming week in Springfield. Each February, SIU School of Medicine hosts a series of events to honor Dr. Kenniebrew, who was the first Black physician in the United States to build and operate a private surgical hospital, which was located at 323 West Morgan Street, in Jacksonville, from 1909 to 1927.
khqa.com
Man arrested for aggravated domestic battery
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — A Pike County, Ill., man was arrested on Friday following a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Blue Street in Milton, according to the Pike County Sheriff's Department. Chad A. Wooldridge, 36, of Pearl, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
Man arrested after assaulting deputy
An Oquawka man is behind bars after he was arrested for several charges related to resisting, disarming and battery to a police officer. A Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy was called to rural Oquawka on Sunday at about 4 p.m. for a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, the suspect left the area. The deputy spotted the […]
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
Did You Know the Hail in ‘Twister’ Came From Burlington, Iowa?
I've watched the movie "Twister" probably a million times, but just learned something new today about this classic movie. Did you know that the hail in one of the most famous scenes in the movie actually came from Burlington, Iowa. Since my wife is a meteorologist, we're practically required to...
