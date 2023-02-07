Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Shifrin joins Liner Legal
Liner Legal, a disability law firm based in Cleveland, added Debra Shifrin, who has over 40 years of experience representing disabled people before the Social Security Administration. She is a graduate of Case Western Reserve Law School in Cleveland and a fellow at the Akron Bar Association. “We are absolutely...
cleveland19.com
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.
Cleveland Jewish News
Goldfinger, Toby
Toby Redlus Goldfinger of Tavernier, Fla. and Beachwood, Ohio passed away on Feb. 9 surrounded by her husband and children. Toby was born on March 7, 1937 to Elsie and Jack Redlus in Newark, N.J. After graduating from Weequahic High School in 1954, Toby went on to study social work at Rutgers University. After graduation she landed her first job supporting residents of Newark’s largest housing projects.
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Warshawsky leads SoulTide Shabbat at B’nai Jeshurun
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held its inaugural Soul Tide Shabbat Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 as Rabbi Josh Warshawsky inspired around 1,000 people in his first trip to Cleveland with melodies about the meaning and intention around traditional texts and Jewish prayer. On his first day, Warshawsky...
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park
Our community and neighborhood simply put, provides the spice to our lives. In the midst of a pandemic that has disrupted many of our physical connections and tested our strength, we’ve gained increased awareness that remaining connected to others is important to our emotional and physical health. Neighborhoods provide...
Cleveland Jewish News
Right at Home
Right at Home Cleveland East recognized as a top-rated in-home care agency in America. Right at Home of Cleveland East has been selected by caring.com as one of America’s top-rated senior care agencies with the website’s “Caring Super Star of 2023” recognition. Caring.com, a trusted resource...
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevation Festivals raise $250K through its concerts for organizations
Elevation Festivals donated a total of $250,000 to organizations in its festival markets of Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh through its 2022 music festivals, according to a news release. The organizations benefiting from the four 2022 festivals include The Lakeland Foundation in Kirtland for music arts programming; MedWish International in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center ‘the place to be’
Peter B. Lewis Aquatic Center, on the campus of Menorah Park in Beachwood, provides treatment for a variety of physical ailments affecting its clients by using aquatic therapy to strengthen and revitalize their bodies. The aquatic facilities consist of a large lap pool with wheelchair access, three smaller therapy pools...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hiram College receives $655,000 federal earmark
Hiram College received a $655,000 federal earmark to provide funds for a new office of workforce development and community engagement on the school’s campus, according to a news release. The funds come after the passage of the federal budget and sponsorship of U.S. Rep. David P. Joyce. The new...
cleveland19.com
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
Neighbors outraged after attack on local man with disabilities
Residents of Cleveland's Puritas-Longmead neighborhood are rallying behind a man with disabilities beaten and robbed by teenagers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP adds Mordew
Kyle Mordew was named trusts and estates Florida and Ohio liaison at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Mordew practices in the areas of estate planning and estate and trust administration. “We are very excited to have Kyle take on this new role that he is well-positioned for,” said Christina D’Eramo...
A small city with big problems: East Cleveland’s new police chief battles to fix a department filled with past troubles
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Brian Gerhard is settling into one of the biggest challenges any law enforcement officer could face. He became East Cleveland’s police chief last fall amid an investigation that led to charges against nine city officers, including the department’s former leader, Scott Gardner. Two of the officers have admitted in court to taking a bribe while in uniform in front of the police station. Others are accused of fleecing and pummeling suspects.
Cleveland Jewish News
Confused about Medicare?
Many people sign up for Advantage Plans thinking they are Supplements, they are not. Before choosing a plan, we want to be sure you know the difference between your many options; In particular how Medicare Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans differ. A Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan is used with original...
I-Team gets results at Hopkins on human trafficking
The I-Team began investigating what could be done to help. Then we went straight to the acting director of Hopkins Airport.
‘A freeloader’: Strongsville dentist sentenced to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for 20 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal judge called a Strongsville dentist “a freeloader” before sentencing him Tuesday to four years in prison for failing to pay taxes for at least two decades. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster also ordered Douglas Smith, a self-described “sovereign citizen,” to pay more...
Ohio woman finds chickens dead, questions chemical release from train
Even though North Lima is a little more than 10 miles away from East Palestine, Amanda Breshears said the smell caused her eyes to water when she went to let her dog out. She believes it could be the reason why her birds are now dead.
cleveland19.com
Former Macedonia employee charged with theft, stealing money from court cases
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A former clerk of courts with Macedonia Mayor’s Court is now facing criminal charges himself for allegedly stealing money from the court. Scott Ruhl, 43, is charged with theft in office, tampering with records and tampering with evidence. Macedonia police said between August 2020 and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Weltman named executive vice president of Beech Brook
Kimberly Weltman looks to advance Beech Brook in a post-COVID-19 world in her newly promoted role as executive vice president. Originally joining the Pepper Pike-based nonprofit mental health agency in July 1997 as a case manager/therapist in the foster care department, Weltman has held various roles at Beech Brook until she left in 2016 and returned as the senior director of foster care in August 2021.
