The renewable energy crowd should be delighted with the way the Monsters power play lit up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend. The Monsters scored three times on the power play on Feb. 11 and skated past the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a matinee tilt before the Cavaliers took over the FieldHouse in a night game with the Chicago Bulls. One night earlier, the Monsters scored twice on the power play in a 6-2 romp over the Senators.

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO