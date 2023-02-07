ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madison cruises to WRC wrestling title in final year before departing for CVC

Now THAT is what you call a mic-drop moment. For seven years straight years, the Madison wrestling team specialized in second-place finishes at the Western Reserve Conference wrestling tournament, with four runner-up finishes in that span. In their final WRC meet before departing for the Chagrin Valley Conference starting in...
MADISON, OH
NDCL boys basketball: Lions learning lessons, turning them into wins

It’s been a decade since the NDCL boys basketball team has had a season like the current one. In the past two seasons, the Lions won a combined seven games. The last time the Lions had a winning record was the 2012-13 season. In the first year under Coach...
Benedictine vs. NDCL boys basketball: Bengals dunk Lions, surge into postseason

Emotions ran high throughout Benedictine’s regular-season finale against visiting NDCL on Feb.11. They reached a peak in the fourth quarter when Bengals junior Jaymen Allen, off a turnover, took flight for an acrobatic two-handed slam dunk that gave his team a 56-42 lead and brought down the house, causing the Benedictine student section to erupt in a loud cheer.
OHIO STATE
Monsters jump to big lead, defeat Belleville, 6-2

The Monsters scored the first five goals of the game on the way to a 6-2 victory over visiting Belleville on Feb. 10. Jake Christiansen paced Cleveland (18-20-3-2) with one goal and three assists. Owen Sillinger added one goal and two assists. Erik Bradford, Cole Fonstad and Trey Fix-Wolansky also had goals.
CLEVELAND, OH
Perry wrestling team goes 1-2 in Division III state duals

The Perry wrestling team finished seventh at the Division III state duals on Feb. 11 at Versailles High School. The sixth-seeded Pirates started their day with a 53-19 loss to third-seeded Rootstown in the opening round. Riley Rowan had a pin for Perry at 120, with Chance Schlauch following that up with a 10-5 decision at 126. Perry held a 13-12 lead when Brock Christian took a 16-5 major decision at 132, but Rootsdown dominated from there.
PERRY, OH
Report: Cavaliers signing veteran guard Danny Green

The Cavaliers are close to adding 35-year-old backup shooting guard Danny Green to their roster in a move that won’t disrupt the chemistry that is making the Cavs already successful, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. A team spokesman on Feb. 12 said he has not...
CLEVELAND, OH
Monsters power their way past Belleville, 3-2

The renewable energy crowd should be delighted with the way the Monsters power play lit up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend. The Monsters scored three times on the power play on Feb. 11 and skated past the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a matinee tilt before the Cavaliers took over the FieldHouse in a night game with the Chicago Bulls. One night earlier, the Monsters scored twice on the power play in a 6-2 romp over the Senators.
BELLEVILLE, WI

