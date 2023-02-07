Read full article on original website
Madison cruises to WRC wrestling title in final year before departing for CVC
Now THAT is what you call a mic-drop moment. For seven years straight years, the Madison wrestling team specialized in second-place finishes at the Western Reserve Conference wrestling tournament, with four runner-up finishes in that span. In their final WRC meet before departing for the Chagrin Valley Conference starting in...
NDCL boys basketball: Lions learning lessons, turning them into wins
It’s been a decade since the NDCL boys basketball team has had a season like the current one. In the past two seasons, the Lions won a combined seven games. The last time the Lions had a winning record was the 2012-13 season. In the first year under Coach...
Riverside vs. Chardon boys basketball: Effort in the paint lifts Beavers over Hilltoppers, 69-62
With outside shots not falling, Riverside needed to adjust its offensive attack against Chardon in a matchup of teams atop the WRC. Austin Lee and Brady McKnight answered the call and went to work in the paint. The duo combined for 19 rebounds, which led to second- and third-chance looks.
Benedictine vs. NDCL boys basketball: Bengals dunk Lions, surge into postseason
Emotions ran high throughout Benedictine’s regular-season finale against visiting NDCL on Feb.11. They reached a peak in the fourth quarter when Bengals junior Jaymen Allen, off a turnover, took flight for an acrobatic two-handed slam dunk that gave his team a 56-42 lead and brought down the house, causing the Benedictine student section to erupt in a loud cheer.
Mentor vs. Amherst hockey: Cardinals stunned by Comets, 2-1, in Baron Cup I semifinal
Mentor came into Brooklyn with high hopes of aiming for another Baron Cup I championship, as well it should considering the Cardinals were coming off a one-loss regular season and league title in GCHSHL Red play. Leaving Brooklyn on Feb. 11 was another matter altogether. Because Mentor was leaving for...
PHOTOS: Amherst vs. Mentor hockey, Feb. 11, 2023
Photos from Amherst vs. Mentor hockey, Feb. 11, 2023, by Tim Phillis.
Monsters jump to big lead, defeat Belleville, 6-2
The Monsters scored the first five goals of the game on the way to a 6-2 victory over visiting Belleville on Feb. 10. Jake Christiansen paced Cleveland (18-20-3-2) with one goal and three assists. Owen Sillinger added one goal and two assists. Erik Bradford, Cole Fonstad and Trey Fix-Wolansky also had goals.
Cavaliers, on six-game winning streak, are ‘fighters to the end,’ Jarrett Allen says
Something clicked for the Cavaliers at the end of January, like a safe cracker hearing the tumblers falling into place before he opens the safe’s door to reveal the riches behind it. The Cavaliers fought hard, but came up short in a 100-97 loss to the Miami Heat on...
Richmond Heights, Lutheran West will play independent boys basketball schedules starting in 2023-24
The boys basketball landscape of the Chagrin Valley Conference will change significantly next year as league and state powerhouses Richmond Heights and Lutheran West will play as independents rather than play a conference schedule. The voting body of the CVC approved the measure earlier this week. Under the approved measure,...
Perry wrestling team goes 1-2 in Division III state duals
The Perry wrestling team finished seventh at the Division III state duals on Feb. 11 at Versailles High School. The sixth-seeded Pirates started their day with a 53-19 loss to third-seeded Rootstown in the opening round. Riley Rowan had a pin for Perry at 120, with Chance Schlauch following that up with a 10-5 decision at 126. Perry held a 13-12 lead when Brock Christian took a 16-5 major decision at 132, but Rootsdown dominated from there.
Report: Cavaliers signing veteran guard Danny Green
The Cavaliers are close to adding 35-year-old backup shooting guard Danny Green to their roster in a move that won’t disrupt the chemistry that is making the Cavs already successful, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. A team spokesman on Feb. 12 said he has not...
North vs. Harvey boys basketball: Rangers’ McDonald makes 12 3-pointers, Register has triple-double in 104-78 victory
North coach Clint Nicholson described this season as a series of ups and downs. There were no bigger ups than when Rangers welcomed Harvey for a nonconference matchup on Feb. 11. Dylan McDonald made a school-record 12 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 40 points, and Sean Register recorded a triple-double in a 104-78 victory.
Monsters power their way past Belleville, 3-2
The renewable energy crowd should be delighted with the way the Monsters power play lit up Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend. The Monsters scored three times on the power play on Feb. 11 and skated past the Belleville Senators, 3-2, in a matinee tilt before the Cavaliers took over the FieldHouse in a night game with the Chicago Bulls. One night earlier, the Monsters scored twice on the power play in a 6-2 romp over the Senators.
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School’s robotics team ranked first in the state
Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School’s robotics team recently swept the Kirtland regional qualifying meet 9-0, allowing them to not only earn the top ranking in the state but have them heading to the state tournament in March. The Lions will compete in the state tournament March 11 in Troy. Of...
