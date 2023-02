More than half a century ago, BART and Berkeley struck an unusual deal. Because residents agreed to tax themselves to pay the additional cost of moving the city’s portion of the transit system underground, BART gave Berkeley the option to buy the air above the Ashby and North Berkeley stops. BART owned the stations and their parking lots, but since Berkeley had a claim to the “air rights” overhead the city would need to sign off before anything could be built there.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO