“2023” Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships
REGION – The Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarships are awarded annually to deserving students in recognition of volunteered time and talent. These scholarships are open to students in communities served by the Crown Point Board of REALTORS (Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Clarendon, Grafton, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Shrewsbury, Springfield, Wallingford, Weathersfield, Weston, and West Windsor).
Ludlow Rotary considers playground proposal
LUDLOW, Vt. – Virtually limitless recreational opportunities exist in this mountain community, but for one glaring exception: younger children. “The town and village doesn’t have a really nice children’s playground,” said Recreation Director Nick Miele. Speaking to members of the Ludlow Rotary Club last week,...
LTE: Windsor County Youth Services
In a recent article of the Vermont Journal, Windsor County Youth Services announced the celebration of our 27th year of providing short-term shelter for run-away youth or those who, for one reason or another, simply were not able to live with their families. The organization wishes to acknowledge its success...
2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 2 dead in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
Third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. The event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103, the use of which is generously donated again by lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.
Eagle found on Lake Rescue
LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Jan. 21 Game Warden Tim Carey received a report of a dead bald eagle on the ice on Lake Rescue in Ludlow. While retrieving the eagle Carey noticed blood on the birds feathers. He took the eagle to Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland who...
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen died after falling through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men were in an enclosed UTV vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. Police identified the two brothers as John Fleury, 71, of Williamstown, and Wayne Fleury, 88, of East Montpelier.
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Both men have died.
Noah Wass appointed plant manager at Mack Molding
CAVENDISH, Vt. – Mack Molding, a leading custom plastic injection molder and supplier of contract manufacturing services, announced today that Noah Wass has been appointed plant manager of the company’s Cavendish facility. “Noah brings significant leadership, engineering, and quality experience to Mack’s operations team,” said Mack North Vice...
Vermonter arrested after alleged early morning domestic dispute
A Danby, Vermont man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute that occurred around 1:49 a.m. in Hoosick Falls on Saturday. Dawson Frazier, 24, faces a slew of charges.
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in West Rutland this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on Marble Street at around 6:40 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Ryan Holden, of West Rutland, caused pain and injury to a family...
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
“Love your Library” ending
LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us at the Fletcher Memorial Library on Thursay, Feb. 16 from 4-6 p.m. for the in person end of our online auction bidding frenzy. Staff and “Friends” will be here to greet you, answer questions, and assist with your online bidding. Bring your own device, or use one of ours. Payment accepted at the end of the auction and you may take your items with you. Remittance may be by cash, check, or PayPal. If shipping is required, it is at the cost of the winning bidder.
Woman arrested on warrant in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 31-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Rutland yesterday. Police say they located and arrested Brittany Fields, of Rutland. She was picked up on Main Street at around 9:35 p.m. Fields was wanted for failing to appear in court on an original charge of possession...
Charlestown chisels out a win
CHARlESTOWN, Vt. – This past Wednesday evening, Feb. 8, brought us another ‘Barn Burner’ of a game between Charlestown and ‘Vilas’ Schools. The game started at 5:15 p.m. on the Charlestown Forts’ home court. It was neck and neck the whole game, until the Forts broke it wide open in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter, scoring nine points. Vilas player #5 ‘Paul’ scored 14 points, while Charlestown had three players in the doubles: Malachi Baltad – 10, Mason Thibodeau – 12, and Brayden Rogers with 14. The final score was 41 to 36.
Stolen Gun Found On Repeat Violent Offender From Springfield: Police
A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police.
1 killed after crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Plymouth. The collision happened on Mayhew Turnpike around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police said one of the cars drifted into the lane heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was not injured, while the other was...
3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been driving opioid deaths in Vermont for close to a decade. Studies have also shown that, nationwide, the number of child deaths linked to fentanyl is growing exponentially. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont minors have died from fentanyl-related overdoses since 2021.
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
Maximizing Social Security
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Town Library for an educational workshop entitled Maximizing Social Security. Meet Joshua Houle, a wealth manager from Monadnock Capital Group who is trained to give you the information you need to help ensure you fully realize the value of lifetime benefit maximization.
