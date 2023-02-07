LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join us at the Fletcher Memorial Library on Thursay, Feb. 16 from 4-6 p.m. for the in person end of our online auction bidding frenzy. Staff and “Friends” will be here to greet you, answer questions, and assist with your online bidding. Bring your own device, or use one of ours. Payment accepted at the end of the auction and you may take your items with you. Remittance may be by cash, check, or PayPal. If shipping is required, it is at the cost of the winning bidder.

