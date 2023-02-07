Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church
A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
cenlanow.com
Lane closure on I-49 north at I-10 for bridge repair Friday
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting, DOTD has announced. This closure is necessary to allow crews to unload precast concrete girders at the laydown...
Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at West Monroe Avocado’s restaurant, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
cenlanow.com
APSO releases 1/30/2023-02/05/2023 booking report
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 1/30/2023-02/05/2023. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):. ARMSTRONG, DAVID, 52, 511 MCARTHUR DR., BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR. BAILEY, JUSTIN W.,...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
centralcitynews.us
Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?
You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
theadvocate.com
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
Opelousas, Louisiana Man Arrested for Zoosiana Monkey Theft – No Monkeys Recovered
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - The man believed to be responsible for the theft of 12 monkeys at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana, has been arrested after a joint investigation by Broussard and Opelousas police. Joseph Randell, 61, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on...
cenlanow.com
Drug raid lands Acadiana man in jail, faces Heroin and Fentanyl charges
JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Arthur Police raided an alleged drug house on Thursday. Authorties say they executed a search warrant on the home of Jacob Odel David of Lake Arthur. The 41-year old lived at 538 New Orleans Street in Lake Arthur. David was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. He was also arrested for the illegal drugs discovered during the search, charging him with possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
cenlanow.com
LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family...
Louisiana woman dead after vehicle crashes into ditch
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
Comments / 0