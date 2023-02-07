ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Coteau, LA

KPEL 96.5

Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon

Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco, announced Thursday she will run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that already includes […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
cenlanow.com

Lane closure on I-49 north at I-10 for bridge repair Friday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting, DOTD has announced. This closure is necessary to allow crews to unload precast concrete girders at the laydown...
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man arrested after attempting to attack employees and customers at West Monroe Avocado’s restaurant, police say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An Acadia Parish man is behind bars for allegedly refusing to leave a Mexican restaurant and attempting to attack its employees and customers. On February 10, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to Avocado’s on the 200 block […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO releases 1/30/2023-02/05/2023 booking report

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office releases their booking report for 1/30/2023-02/05/2023. Results are shown below. NAME, AGE, ADDRESS, CITY, DATE BOOKED, OFFENSE(S):. ARMSTRONG, DAVID, 52, 511 MCARTHUR DR., BUNKIE, 02/03/2023, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS, CONTEMPT – FAIL TO APPEAR. BAILEY, JUSTIN W.,...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Should You Be Armed to Drive thru Krispy Kreme?

You really shouldn’t have to be armed to drive through Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at 5:30 a.m. on a weekday morning, should you?. Well, since a few thugs shot up the drive-through line at Krispy Kreme on Plank Road in Baton Rouge at 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2022, I guess you do! At least I do!
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Drug raid lands Acadiana man in jail, faces Heroin and Fentanyl charges

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Deputies and Lake Arthur Police raided an alleged drug house on Thursday. Authorties say they executed a search warrant on the home of Jacob Odel David of Lake Arthur. The 41-year old lived at 538 New Orleans Street in Lake Arthur. David was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. He was also arrested for the illegal drugs discovered during the search, charging him with possession of CDS II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

LSU board approves vote to change basketball court name

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Board of Supervisors voted to rename the PMAC basketball court Friday morning. Soon, the name of former LSU women’s basketball coach, Sue Gunter, will be added to the PMAC court. “Two hard-working individuals that were a part of the LSU family...
BATON ROUGE, LA

