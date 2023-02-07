Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Tether Releases Attestation Report Showing $960M Excess Reserves
Tether has released a report showing excess reserves and a shift of assets in Treasury bills. The attestation report completed by public accounting firm BDO and released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Tether says the issuer of the tether (USDT) stablecoin had $67 billion in consolidated total assets, $66 billion in consolidated total liabilities and $960 million in excess reserves as of Dec. 31.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Starlights Taps Zero Hash to Let Customers Buy and Sell Crypto
Financial operating system Starlight has turned to Zero Hash to help its customers trade cryptocurrencies. Starlight, which markets itself to web3 teams, announced the partnership with the B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform in a news release Thursday (Feb. 9). The company has embedded Zero Hash’s platform into its system to help...
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Fed Governor: Banks Must Remain ‘Safe and Sound’ Around Crypto
Banks must approach crypto customers in the same “safe and sound” manner they generally employ. So said Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller while speaking Friday (Feb. 10) at a Global Interdependence Center conference focused on decentralized finance. “As with any customer in any industry, a bank engaging...
Kraken Ends US Crypto Staking After $30M Settlement With SEC
Kraken is ending its cryptocurrency staking service for U.S. users as part of a settlement. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which included $30 million in penalties and other costs, came after the SEC charged Kraken with failing to register the offer and sale of this program, the SEC said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Oscar Health Nearly Doubled Its Member Base in 2022
The digital healthcare arena continues transforming healthcare delivery while broadening access for patients. This, as health technology company and insurance platform Oscar Health told investors on Thursday’s (Feb. 9) fourth quarter 2022 earnings call that its membership numbers for the year rose to a record total of 1,151,483. The...
Accelitas and Fiserv Add Real-Time Data to Bank Account Validation
Accelitas has added Fiserv’s real-time data to its bank account validation (BAV) solutions. With this data from the global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, Accelitas’ BAV solutions will help businesses grow while creating less friction for the customers, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
PayPal Pauses Stablecoin Project Amid Paxos Regulatory Scrutiny
PayPal is reportedly pausing its stablecoin project amid heightened scrutiny around the cryptocurrency industry. The payments company had wanted to unveil the stablecoin in the next few weeks, Bloomberg News reported Friday (Feb. 10), citing a source familiar with the matter. A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that PayPal was “exploring...
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Jeff Bezos Rich Lifestyle: New Girl, No Job, Billions In The Bank..
We all know Jeff Bezos and we know how rich he is. He has a lot of businesses but he is best known as the founder, CEO and president of Amazon. He was the richest man in the world until just recently. He was surpassed by Elon Musk in becoming the richest person in the whole world. Still, Jeff Bezos is very wealthy and it should not be a surprise if he lives a very expensive lifestyle because what else do we expect from one of the world’s richest men? People like us do get curious what life is like for people who are billionaires most especially for the top richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, what does he do with all that money? Jeff Bezos’ extravagant lifestyle is actually a product of his hard work and great vision. Jeff Bezos was not born in a rich family though they weren’t exactly poor either, he grew up in a middle-class family like the rest of us so it is safe to say that Jeff Bezos is a self-made man like many of today’s top richest people.
Report: Former Head of Goldman Sachs’ Marcus Unit Leaving Company
A former head of Goldman Sachs’ mass-market retail effort, Marcus, is reportedly leaving the bank. Peeyush Nahar, who joined Goldman Sachs in 2021 to lead the retail banking business after having been an executive at Amazon and Uber, will take on an advisory role, according to a Friday (Feb. 10) report by Bloomberg that cited unnamed sources.
Network International to Move Into Direct Merchant Acquiring in Egypt
Network International will launch a new payment acceptance solution for merchants in Egypt. The company announced on Thursday (Feb. 7) that it has received approval from the Central Bank of Egypt to launch its new “direct-to-merchant” service in the country, enabling businesses to accept electronic payments from their customers online and at the point of sale (POS) using a dedicated terminal or tap-on-phone technology.
