European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Fireblocks, Proof of Stake Alliance Comment on Kraken’s Settlement with SEC
Digital asset firm Kraken’s settlement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has left many wondering what this means for the industry’s future. Fireblocks’ Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Jason Allegrante and Proof of Stake Alliance (POSA)’s Executive Director Alison Mangiero have the expertise and experience that allows them to provide unique insight into this development.
SEC Crypto Crackdown Expected to Continue. Who Will Be Next?
SEC Chair Gary Gensler received some face time this morning on CNBC in the wake of the Commission’s enforcement action taken against crypto exchange Kraken. The platform was compelled to pay a $30 million penalty for its staking service offered to US investors. Staking is a common service offered by crypto exchanges that allow holders of Proof of Stake crypto to earn a return while parking these digital assets as they act as validators for the network, providing a necessary service. The SEC claimed that staking is a security. Kraken paid the penalty without admitting or denying any guilt.
Bitso Releases “Guiding Principles” for Self-Regulation, Promotion of Standard Best-Practices for LatAm Crypto Sector
Bitso, the cryptocurrency-powered financial services company in Latin America, has released the regulatory principles that “guide its operations and its strategic decisions in adherence with the highest industry standards.”. At a time when the crypto industry is facing unparalleled doubt and scrutiny due to both the crypto winter and...
A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator: SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Criticizes Kraken Enforcement Action
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has shared her thoughts on the enforcement action taken against Kraken. The crypto exchange agreed to pay a $30 million penalty pertaining to its staking service. The ability for US clients to earn a return on parked Proof of Stake digital assets has now been shuttered. It will remain available for international customers.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments
With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Chinese Fintech Qudian Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement
Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced that the company has “regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) continued listing standard for share prices as confirmed by a notification letter from the NYSE on February 1, 2023.”. On September 22, 2022,...
Singapore-based Fintech Tazapay Secures $16.9M via Series A Round
Tazapay, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments, announced that it has raised $16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the investment round, “with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund, as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.”
Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issued
Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issuedPhoto byUSA Diario. The Internal Revenue Service will process reimbursements for gasoline expenses for those who use their personal car as a means of transportation to work.
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
Crypto Adoption: Banxa, MetaMask to Make it Easier to Access Web3
BANXA Holdings Inc. (TSXV:BNXA), the on-and-off ramp solution for Web3, announced an integration with ConsenSys’ self-custody Web3 wallet, MetaMask, “to simplify on-and-off ramping fiat to crypto.”. On top of global users being able to purchase crypto via standard methods such as credit cards and Apple Pay, this partnership...
Insurtech Cowbell Teams Up with Millennial Shift Technologies, an E-Trading Platform Suite
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced a partnership with Millennial Shift Technologies, a custom branded e-trading platform suite. The partnership will deliver Cowbell’s cyber insurance programs, Cowbell Prime 100 and 250, on Millennial Shift’s e-trading broker platform, mFactor. Now, more than...
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
Republic Asia Revealed as Securities Crowdfunding Platform’s Global Expansion Continues
Republic, a US-based online capital formation platform, now operating in Europe, has launched the website for Republic Asia. Last year, Republic closed on its acquisition of Seedrs – a large UK-based platform that has also been operating on the European continent. In March of 2022, Republic announced a majority...
October Committed to Supporting Qonto on its Platform Dedicated to Financing Needs of French SMEs
October has been providing financing to Qonto, Europe’s financial management company, for almost two years now. Integrated directly via API with the Qonto platform, October “analyzes customer requests in a few clicks to provide them with an instant loan offer.” With over 40,000 active retail lenders on the October platform, loans are “funded in just 4 days.”
Bungii Adopts Branch to Streamline and Accelerate Payments
Bungii, the “fast-growing” platform for big and bulky last-mile delivery, announced it has adopted workforce payments platform Branch in order “to streamline the payments experience for its growing network of drivers. Drivers that sign up with Bungii will onboard with Branch to receive fast, easy access to payments.
