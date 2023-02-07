ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman to Retire Dec. 31

PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31. Schulman, who joined PayPal in 2014 and has led it since it separated from eBay and became an independent public company, told PayPal’s board of directors he will help with a smooth leadership transition and will continue to serve on the board, PayPal said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
PYMNTS

Simplicity and Connectivity Seen as Standardized B2B Payments Advantages

For B2B eCommerce firms, options to easily process high-value online payments are few. “Cards are not made for that. We know that the average [limit] is around €1,500 and €3,000, so obviously [merchants] can’t use that in a business context,” Tarik Zerkti, CEO at Paris-based financial services firm PRETA, a subsidiary of pan-European clearinghouse EBA Clearing, told PYMNTS in an interview.
PYMNTS

Prizeout and Pockit Partner on Offering Bonus-Value Gift Cards

Prizeout and Pockit have partnered to offer bonus-value gift cards in the United Kingdom. The collaboration adds Prizeout’s online marketplace of gift cards to Pockit’s financial services app that has 700,000 users in the U.K., the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Prizeout is an...
PYMNTS

Banks Out to Challenge Big Tech in Brewing Digital Wallet War

With digital wallets now being used more after a years-long ramp-up, there’s a new battle brewing over which wallets consumers both know and trust with their payment credentials. Big Tech pulled ahead with Apple Pay and Google Pay installed and ready to use on smartphones essentially out of the...
PYMNTS

Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’

For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.
PYMNTS

Why the Whole World is Bullish on Generative AI

The world is entering a new age of generative AI, and there’s no going back. This, as even a flubbed demonstration of the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology can have mammoth ripple effects — including knocking off $100 billion in value from a company like Google parent Alphabet’s market cap Wednesday (Feb. 8) when the tech giant’s new “smarter AI” chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in response to a query.
PYMNTS

Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions

New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
PYMNTS

An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times

--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
PYMNTS

Offering Choice Boosts Grocery Shoppers’ Comfort With Cashierless Checkout

As computer vision enters the grocery industry, consumers may not be ready for the change. In an interview with PYMNTS, Jordan Fisher, CEO of autonomous retail technology company Standard AI, which this month announced the acquisition of self-checkout kiosk creator Skip, argued that changing shopper behavior requires a slow, gradual approach.
PYMNTS

Digital Wallets Used More by High Earners, BNPL More by Middle Class

As the economy’s digital shift continues, eCommerce growth in Q4 2022 stands above pre-pandemic projections for this period and is on its way to returning to pre-pandemic levels. Consumers’ widespread demand for digital payments has contributed to much of this growth, with the availability of alternative options, such as digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL), becoming increasingly important — particularly for online shoppers.
PYMNTS

Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower

The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
PYMNTS

American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting

American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
PYMNTS

CE 100 Index Sinks as Affirm Leads Payment Names Down 8.5%

The CE 100 Index slipped in a week dominated by earnings, retracing gains made earlier in the month. The Index was down 4.5% overall, yet still has made a strong showing thus far in 2023, up more than 15.6% year to date through Feb. 10. But earnings reports and worries...
msn.com

Jeff Bezos Rich Lifestyle: New Girl, No Job, Billions In The Bank..

We all know Jeff Bezos and we know how rich he is. He has a lot of businesses but he is best known as the founder, CEO and president of Amazon. He was the richest man in the world until just recently. He was surpassed by Elon Musk in becoming the richest person in the whole world. Still, Jeff Bezos is very wealthy and it should not be a surprise if he lives a very expensive lifestyle because what else do we expect from one of the world’s richest men? People like us do get curious what life is like for people who are billionaires most especially for the top richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, what does he do with all that money? Jeff Bezos’ extravagant lifestyle is actually a product of his hard work and great vision. Jeff Bezos was not born in a rich family though they weren’t exactly poor either, he grew up in a middle-class family like the rest of us so it is safe to say that Jeff Bezos is a self-made man like many of today’s top richest people.
PYMNTS

Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M

Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
PYMNTS

Walmart Pushes Customers to Private Labels as Suppliers Raise Prices

Walmart is pitching its private-label goods to consumers as its suppliers continue to raise prices. With the cost of transportation, packing and raw materials all dropping, "retailers like Walmart will say 'hey you already had three rounds of price hikes last year, why are you giving us another?'" Burt Flickinger, managing director at retail consulting firm Strategic Resource Group, told Reuters Friday (Feb. 10).
PYMNTS

Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking

Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
PYMNTS

Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform

Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
PYMNTS

Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy

Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy