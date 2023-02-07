We all know Jeff Bezos and we know how rich he is. He has a lot of businesses but he is best known as the founder, CEO and president of Amazon. He was the richest man in the world until just recently. He was surpassed by Elon Musk in becoming the richest person in the whole world. Still, Jeff Bezos is very wealthy and it should not be a surprise if he lives a very expensive lifestyle because what else do we expect from one of the world’s richest men? People like us do get curious what life is like for people who are billionaires most especially for the top richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, what does he do with all that money? Jeff Bezos’ extravagant lifestyle is actually a product of his hard work and great vision. Jeff Bezos was not born in a rich family though they weren’t exactly poor either, he grew up in a middle-class family like the rest of us so it is safe to say that Jeff Bezos is a self-made man like many of today’s top richest people.

