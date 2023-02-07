Read full article on original website
Related
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman to Retire Dec. 31
PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman plans to retire from the company on Dec. 31. Schulman, who joined PayPal in 2014 and has led it since it separated from eBay and became an independent public company, told PayPal’s board of directors he will help with a smooth leadership transition and will continue to serve on the board, PayPal said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.
Simplicity and Connectivity Seen as Standardized B2B Payments Advantages
For B2B eCommerce firms, options to easily process high-value online payments are few. “Cards are not made for that. We know that the average [limit] is around €1,500 and €3,000, so obviously [merchants] can’t use that in a business context,” Tarik Zerkti, CEO at Paris-based financial services firm PRETA, a subsidiary of pan-European clearinghouse EBA Clearing, told PYMNTS in an interview.
Prizeout and Pockit Partner on Offering Bonus-Value Gift Cards
Prizeout and Pockit have partnered to offer bonus-value gift cards in the United Kingdom. The collaboration adds Prizeout’s online marketplace of gift cards to Pockit’s financial services app that has 700,000 users in the U.K., the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Prizeout is an...
Banks Out to Challenge Big Tech in Brewing Digital Wallet War
With digital wallets now being used more after a years-long ramp-up, there’s a new battle brewing over which wallets consumers both know and trust with their payment credentials. Big Tech pulled ahead with Apple Pay and Google Pay installed and ready to use on smartphones essentially out of the...
Members Will Stay Loyal When Credit Unions Stop Being Digital ‘Laggards’
For credit unions, short-changing innovation will have long-term, negative consequences. PSCU CEO Chuck Fagan told Karen Webster that in order to keep members loyal, CUs are going to have to shed their status as tech “laggers.” For the last few years, CUs have tended to follow in the footsteps of their larger financial institution (FI) brethren in offering new products and services. Simply put, showing up as a “me too” player won’t keep consumers engaged.
Why the Whole World is Bullish on Generative AI
The world is entering a new age of generative AI, and there’s no going back. This, as even a flubbed demonstration of the next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology can have mammoth ripple effects — including knocking off $100 billion in value from a company like Google parent Alphabet’s market cap Wednesday (Feb. 8) when the tech giant’s new “smarter AI” chatbot, Bard, shared inaccurate information in response to a query.
Fierce Gets $10M to Fund Super App Ambitions
New York FinTech Fierce has raised $10 million for what it calls an “all-in-one” financial app. The company, co-founded by former Gemini Chief Technology Officer Rob Cornish, announced the app and the financing Wednesday (Feb. 8), saying the funding would help it expand its team and acquire more customers.
An Insider on Making Subscriptions Work in Tough Times
--- Direct-to-consumer (D2C) coffee company Bean Box has driven explosive growth by staying nimble and strategic. From choosing the right partners to expanding into wholesale with Walmart for the holidays, the Seattle-based company stands out in a town known for coffee innovation. CEO and co-founder Matthew Berk said the company...
Offering Choice Boosts Grocery Shoppers’ Comfort With Cashierless Checkout
As computer vision enters the grocery industry, consumers may not be ready for the change. In an interview with PYMNTS, Jordan Fisher, CEO of autonomous retail technology company Standard AI, which this month announced the acquisition of self-checkout kiosk creator Skip, argued that changing shopper behavior requires a slow, gradual approach.
Billtrust CEO: ‘Operating System for Business Payments’ Aims to Double in Size
Much has changed in the two months since Sunil Rajasekar became CEO of Billtrust. “Depending on who you talk to,” he told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster, “we are already in a deep recession — or there’s a recession coming.”. Right now, he said, the focus for...
Digital Wallets Used More by High Earners, BNPL More by Middle Class
As the economy’s digital shift continues, eCommerce growth in Q4 2022 stands above pre-pandemic projections for this period and is on its way to returning to pre-pandemic levels. Consumers’ widespread demand for digital payments has contributed to much of this growth, with the availability of alternative options, such as digital wallets and buy now, pay later (BNPL), becoming increasingly important — particularly for online shoppers.
Affirm, Lending Platforms Lead FinTech IPO Index 8% Lower
The lenders and platforms led the FinTech IPO Index down in a week, which logged an 8% loss. But for the group, overall, things are still in positive territory year to date, with a 24.6% surge. Affirm's 17% loss Thursday, spearheading the spate of decliners, and offering up a microcosm...
American Express and Microsoft Develop AI-Powered Business Travel Expense Reporting
American Express and Microsoft are working to simplify business travel expense reporting. The companies have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning (ML)-powered solution that simplifies and automates expense reporting and approvals, according to a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release. Microsoft will pilot it later this year with its...
CE 100 Index Sinks as Affirm Leads Payment Names Down 8.5%
The CE 100 Index slipped in a week dominated by earnings, retracing gains made earlier in the month. The Index was down 4.5% overall, yet still has made a strong showing thus far in 2023, up more than 15.6% year to date through Feb. 10. But earnings reports and worries...
msn.com
Jeff Bezos Rich Lifestyle: New Girl, No Job, Billions In The Bank..
We all know Jeff Bezos and we know how rich he is. He has a lot of businesses but he is best known as the founder, CEO and president of Amazon. He was the richest man in the world until just recently. He was surpassed by Elon Musk in becoming the richest person in the whole world. Still, Jeff Bezos is very wealthy and it should not be a surprise if he lives a very expensive lifestyle because what else do we expect from one of the world’s richest men? People like us do get curious what life is like for people who are billionaires most especially for the top richest people in the world like Jeff Bezos, what does he do with all that money? Jeff Bezos’ extravagant lifestyle is actually a product of his hard work and great vision. Jeff Bezos was not born in a rich family though they weren’t exactly poor either, he grew up in a middle-class family like the rest of us so it is safe to say that Jeff Bezos is a self-made man like many of today’s top richest people.
Polish Electronics Rental Startup Plenti Raises $5M
Poland’s Plenti has raised $5.3 million to expand its electronic device rental service. The funding will help as it launches PlentiPartners, a program in which entrepreneurs buy devices that are then leased back to Plenti, EU Startups reported Thursday (Feb. 9). “Over the last four years we’ve proven that...
Walmart Pushes Customers to Private Labels as Suppliers Raise Prices
Walmart is pitching its private-label goods to consumers as its suppliers continue to raise prices. With the cost of transportation, packing and raw materials all dropping, "retailers like Walmart will say 'hey you already had three rounds of price hikes last year, why are you giving us another?'" Burt Flickinger, managing director at retail consulting firm Strategic Resource Group, told Reuters Friday (Feb. 10).
Mastercard Says Canadian Small Businesses Bullish on Open Banking
Canadian small business owners have embraced open banking, but want better access to digital tools. That’s according to a survey released Thursday (Feb. 9) by Mastercard, conducted as Canada’s government prepares to unveil its open banking framework. “Our latest research findings reinforce the message we keep hearing from...
Dhakai Adds Automation Capabilities to B2B Apparel Sourcing Platform
Dhakai has expanded the capabilities of its B2B apparel sourcing platform. In a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release, the company said that “version 2” of its platform allows users to automate their design, sourcing and production process. “By partnering with some of the most sustainable factories in the...
Crypto ATM Operator Cash Cloud Files for Bankruptcy
Crypto ATM operator Cash Cloud has filed for bankruptcy with at least 5,000 creditors. The firm, which does business as Coin Cloud, has assets between $50 million and $100 million, liabilities between $100 million and $500 million, and creditors numbering between 5,000 and 10,000, according to the Tuesday (Feb. 7) filing.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0