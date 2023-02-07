Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
963xke.com
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
WANE-TV
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
wfft.com
S.W.A.T. assisting with serving an arrest warrant at West Coliseum hotel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - S.W.A.T. has been called in to assist FWPD in serving an arrest warrant to a person in a room at a West Coliseum hotel. Police are trying to get the person from the room at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel. One person was let out...
95.3 MNC
Man, 46, arrested on OWI charges after injury crash in Goshen
A Goshen man who blew nearly two times the legal limit after a crash in which two juveniles were injured. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Goshen. Police arrived to find three vehicles involved in the crash. The...
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
WNDU
Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:
wfft.com
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
WANE-TV
Crews battle fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
963xke.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
95.3 MNC
Three people seriously hurt in crash at Clinton & Greene in Goshen
Three people received serious injuries in a crash that happened in Goshen. Police were called just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the area of Clinton Street and Greene Road where they found a 37-year-old man with injuries to his spine and ribs. A 60-year-old man suffered injuries...
wfft.com
Deputies: Student who threatened Homestead High School attended non-SACS school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's investigators say they've arrested a student at another school who is accused of making a threatening social media post outside of Homestead High School Thursday. Deputies say Homestead students had finished discussing race relations -- sparked by a photo of a student...
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
WANE-TV
NACS investigates ‘threatening’ photo involving Carroll High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) addressed a “threatening” photo involving Carroll High School that had been circulating on social media. According to NACS, the photo reportedly showed a Carroll student with a firearm. However, NACS also said a preliminary investigation...
Comments / 0