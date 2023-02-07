ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells County, IN

Related
WTHR

Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
ANDERSON, IN
wfft.com

Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
963xke.com

FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crews battle fire in rural Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

More information on Thursday morning robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Commissioners: $15K jail settlement for broken leg doesn’t cover $80K in medical costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As settlements go, the $15,000 payout to a 55-year-old woman whose leg was broken at the Allen County Jail is high for the county. On Friday, county attorney Spencer Feighner told WANE 15 at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly meeting that while there have been higher monetary settlements, this one is one of the more costly. The settlement was unanimously approved.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

