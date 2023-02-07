FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As settlements go, the $15,000 payout to a 55-year-old woman whose leg was broken at the Allen County Jail is high for the county. On Friday, county attorney Spencer Feighner told WANE 15 at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly meeting that while there have been higher monetary settlements, this one is one of the more costly. The settlement was unanimously approved.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO