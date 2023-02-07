Read full article on original website
Deputies to increase patrol near Mercer Co. school after complaints of racing, traffic violations
After receiving multiple complaints of dangerous driving throughout the county, the Mercer County Sherriff’s Office said they will be increasing their patrol.
Anderson man sentenced in deadly 2021 road rage shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — A judge sentenced a 19-year-old Anderson man to 50 years in prison for a deadly 2021 shooting that police say stemmed from a road rage incident in Anderson. On Jan. 31, a Madison County jury convicted Zachary Hileman of the murder of Raymond Waymire on Oct. 3, 2021.
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
963xke.com
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
WISH-TV
Howard Co. SWAT team arrests husband of woman found dead in homicide near Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Howard County have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday morning in a home west of Kokomo. Sandra Wilson, 41, died from physical blunt trauma in a homicide, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday. Wilson...
WANE-TV
Suspect arrested for domestic battery after barricade at hotel on Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The suspect in a standoff at a hotel on Coliseum Boulevard has been arrested on felony domestic battery charges after barricading himself for hours. Escorted by police, the suspect came out from Suburban Studios at 3330 W. Coliseum Blvd. shortly after 2:30 p.m., hours...
WANE-TV
Crews battle fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
WANE-TV
Police arrest 2 juveniles in separate incidents amid Homestead controversy
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection to the Homestead High School blackface controversy. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the department received reports of a social media post Thursday that indicated someone had a weapon and was waiting in the parking lot of Homestead High School.
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
Wayne Co. man’s death under investigation, cause of death unclear
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. –Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a man in Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving an unconscious person at the 11000 block of Center Rd. in Williamsburg, IN on Thursday, Feb. 9. The unresponsive person was later identified as 51-year-old […]
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
Channel 3000
2 men arrested in the 1975 drowning in Indiana of a 17-year-old church camp worker who 'fought for her life'
Two Indiana men have been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old girl whose 1975 drowning death remained a cold case until evidence linked the suspects to the victim in a decades-long investigation, police said. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, have each...
wfft.com
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
wfft.com
Deputies: Student who threatened Homestead High School attended non-SACS school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's investigators say they've arrested a student at another school who is accused of making a threatening social media post outside of Homestead High School Thursday. Deputies say Homestead students had finished discussing race relations -- sparked by a photo of a student...
Police: Pursuit of motorcycle ends with deadly crash in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a two-county police pursuit ended in a deadly crash Tuesday. It happened at County Road 200 West and County Road 700 South in Madison County around 4:28 p.m. Indiana State Police said an Alexandria police officer tried to stop a...
MyWabashValley.com
Commissioners: $15K jail settlement for broken leg doesn’t cover $80K in medical costs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As settlements go, the $15,000 payout to a 55-year-old woman whose leg was broken at the Allen County Jail is high for the county. On Friday, county attorney Spencer Feighner told WANE 15 at the Allen County Commissioners’ weekly meeting that while there have been higher monetary settlements, this one is one of the more costly. The settlement was unanimously approved.
hometownstations.com
Three arrested hours later in Wood County after police pursuit ends in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested three individuals in Wood County who were involved in a chase that started in Hancock County and ended in Allen County. According to officials at the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, a trooper...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
