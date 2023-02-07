Charlie Bushnell, Caitlin Reilly voice characters in Peacock's 'In the Know'

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Bushnell from Diary of a Future President and Caitlin Reilly from Hacks have signed up for voice roles in Peacock's adult, stop-motion animation comedy series, In the Know .

Charlie Bushnell is lending his voice to a character on the new Peacock animated comedy, "In the Know." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The cast will also include J. Smith-Cameron, Carl Tart, Zach Woods and Mike Judge .

Judge, Woods and Brandon Gardner co-created and produced the show.

"Lauren Caspian is NPR's third most popular host. He's a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"He's also a stop-motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren's show In the Know , in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real-world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods."

