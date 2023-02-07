Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 series gets Google Fi eSIM support
Google Fi first launched its eSIM with select Pixel phones, and now it has come a long way by supporting multiple Galaxy phones made by Samsung.
Digital Trends
New Sonos speakers apparently confirmed by accessory company
If a document published by accessory maker Sanus is accurate, Sonos’ next speakers will be called the Era 100 and Era 300, according to a report from Chris Welch at The Verge. Welch claims that The Verge had already learned from its sources that “Era” will be the public-facing name of the as-yet-unreleased smart speaker that he had previously reported on under the code name “Optimo,” and that the Sanus document offers further evidence of this claim.
futurumresearch.com
Zoom Announces the Addition of Zoom Sessions for Event Management
Analyst Take: The addition of Zoom Sessions, the new event management solution from Zoom, that adds flexibility and expanded features for single-session events is a smart move, and one that I suspect marketers working to manage hybrid and virtual events will be happy about. Zoom Sessions has upleveled capabilities here, affording marketers the ability to enhance events in myriad ways, gather analytics to track the success of their events, build/enhance brand presence with production and branding tools and, bonus – the ability to grow their pipelines and generate new leads with marketing automation tools and integrations built in.
marketscreener.com
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Soundbars Under $200
With Super Bowl deals ramping up, many of us will be shopping for a new TV. Perhaps it’s not too surprising that people tend to focus on picture quality, screen size, and price—while sound quality is often an afterthought. But that can lead to disappointment if you get a new TV home and discover that its built-in audio can’t do justice to the great picture.
pocketnow.com
Best smart glasses for work and play
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. 8.50/10 4. Amazon Echo Frames (2nd gen) POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY. The Google Glass prototype was an impressive concept when it was first introduced in...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
The Journal
Microsoft Introduces Full Suite of Learning Accelerator Tools at No Extra Cost
Coaching for Students and Progress Monitors for Teachers Cover Media Literacy and Search, Math, and Speaking and Presentation Skills. Less than a year after introducing its Reading Coach and Reading Progress tools for education users, Microsoft today introduced an entire suite of similar tools called Learning Accelerators that focus on digital literacy, speaking and presentation skills, and math, each with a “Coach” tool for students and a “Progress” monitoring and assigning tool for teachers.
petapixel.com
Synology’s New 2-Bay DS223 NAS Promises Simple Data Management
Synology has announced the DiskStation DS223 network attached storage (NAS) system, a new two-bay storage solution in its “Value” lineup of essential storage servers aimed at home and work-from-home use. The DS223 relies upon Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. It offers a suite of intuitive, easy-to-use data...
4 of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to look forward to in 2023
From wild 21-channel bars to LG's latest flagship, there's a lot to be excited about in terms of soundbars this year.
OM SYSTEM Announces M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO; Learn More Info at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- B&H is pleased to announce OM SYSTEM’s new 2x telephoto macro lens built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006214/en/ OM SYSTEM has announced a 2x telephoto macro built for the field: the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO for Micro Four Thirds cameras. Featuring a 180mm equivalent focal length, 5-axis image stabilization, and IP53 weather sealing, the new lens was made for macro photographers longing to get up close and personal with nature. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
marketscreener.com
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Connect reveals future skin temperature sensor integrations within Garmin smartwatches
Gadgets & Wearables has discovered a new entry in the Garmin Connect app that points towards a new health monitoring sensor being present in future Garmin smartwatches. As the screenshot below shows, Garmin has added 'Wrist Temperature' measurements within Garmin Connect. However, no smartwatch in its current product stack offers such functionality.
ZDNet
A Super Bowl champ and a pair of patented headphones: Where innovation meets inclusivity
For many casual music listeners and audiophiles, having a pair of headphones is essential for getting through a morning commute or a day's worth of deep work. And some people have a list of requirements before purchasing a new pair of headphones. That typically includes true wireless connectivity, decent sound quality, noise-canceling capabilities, and open- or closed-back listening.
Black-Woman Owned Tech Company, Sparkee, Introduces the World’s First Two Part Charging System Portable Device
Today Sparkee, a black-woman-owned technology company, announces the launch its Sparkee puck on Kickstarter, now available for pre-order. Select event-goers at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas got a sneak peak of the product and had the chance to “Sparkee up” during the show, keeping their batteries on green all day.
ymcinema.com
The ‘Cinematic-phone’ (Vivo X90 Pro) is the First 1-Inch Sensor Smartphone That Gets International Release
Vivo X90 Pro, which is defined (by Vivo and Zeiss) as a Pro-photography phone, that incorporates a mighty 1-Inch sensor, gets an international launch. This is the first smartphone that is armed with a big sensor and obtains out-of-China release. The ‘Zeiss-phone’. Vivo and Zeiss have worked together on...
Apple Insider
Sonos Era 100 & Era 300 speakers coming soon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Sonos is preparing to release its "Era" line of smart speakers designed to compete with Apple'sHomePod. There will be two new speakers, known as the Era 300 and Era 100. The speakers will likely...
via.news
Fortinet Stock Is 12% Up At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) jumped by a staggering 12.09% to $60.28 at 10:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
marketscreener.com
Africa gears up to keep more of the profits from lithium boom
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Lithium-rich African countries, including Zimbabwe and Namibia, are trying to develop processing and refining industries to capture more of the profits of global demand for the battery material. As the auto industry shifts towards electric vehicles (EVs) - spurred by proposed bans on fossil-fuel cars beginning...
