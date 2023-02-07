Grandma's Simple Hack for Keeping Bread Fresh Is Pure Genius

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you often find yourself throwing out moldy bread, you'll want to check out this brilliant idea that could save you some serious money. TikTok contact creator @ ocwarrior19 shares her grandmother's hack for freezing bread. It's so smart!

We wish we had known about this sooner!

This is so clever. She explains her grandmother taught her to do this because they don't eat bread often. Instead of letting the unused portion go bad, she has a special way of storing it in the freezer; that also prevents freezer burn. First, she removes the bread from its plastic packaging and puts it into a paper bag. Then she rolls the paper bag up and puts it back inside the plastic bag. She explains the paper keeps the bread dry and crispy on the outside. How perfect! We are definitely going to give this a shot.

The smart trick impressed the audience. Viewer @Hannah commented “As someone who is gluten-free and most of my bread needs to be kept in the fridge or freezer, thank you! Freezer burn is the worst!” It sure is, especially if it’s expensive bread too. Viewer @SarahUnbewustBaile asked, “So when you go to use later, what is the process? Thaw, for how long? Transfer back to the fridge? It’s not soggy?? How long can you keep in the freezer?” And @ocwarrior19 replied, “I don’t thaw it at all. I just throw it straight in the toaster oven.” Good to know. Viewer @SusanS commented, “Thank you. I need to try this. First time seeing this. I always end up throwing out the frozen bread. Does this work for slices?” And @ocwarrior19 replied, “Yep, works for all kinds of bread! Whenever I see pretty much any kind of decent bread on sale, I stock up and keep it in a deep freezer this same way.” So smart!

We are very excited to give this a try. We can’t wait to see how well it works.