Park-Goer Captures Boat Sinking on Disneyland's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Ride

The Pirates of the Caribbean rides have been staples of both the US Disney parks for decades (they inspired the Jerry Bruckheimer movies- not the other way around, as some may think). In that time, they've become beloved by the countless visitors who've ridden their boats down into dark caverns full of marauders and malfeasants.

Of course, throughout the years the rides' little boats have always proven seaworthy- until now. TikTok user @justnjames_ was on Disneyland's Pirates ride when his boat suddenly sprung a leak!

We think the folks over at Disneyland might be taking the whole "immersion" thing a bit too far... because now they're literally immersing their guests in the water! Justin and his riding companions were about to meet Davey Jones for real! Luckily the boat couldn't actually sink too far, but still, the guests had an uncomfortably moist hour waiting for the fire department to get them out. And the color of the water... yuck! The less we think about what's in there, the better.

While we were surprised as this ride's massive failure, recent visitors to Disneyland weren't as shocked. "This ride has been off since lockdown. Last time we went there was a lot of problems with the boats," claimed @theshowsfam. Viewer @omg90_maria had even ridden Pirates of the Caribbean the same day as Justin's fateful shipwreck: "I was literally there yesterday and I did feel like the boats were a bit off. On the first fall the boat felt like it was going to turn over."

Is this just coincidence and speculation on the part of the riders, or could Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean ride be in need of an overhaul? Time will tell if the ride undergoes any renovations soon. For our part, however, we're glad that Justin made it back to dry land safely!

