Netflix Snaps Up Feature Film About Prince Andrew’s Disastrous BBC Interview

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2icrQe_0kf849Ly00
Toby Melville/Reuters

A feature film about the agonizing TV interview in which Prince Andrew shredded his own reputation in front of the world has been bought by Netflix , according to reports. The movie, titled Scoop , which is based on Andrew’s notorious 2019 appearance on the BBC’s Newsnight , is now in production after being announced last year. During the interview, the late queen’s favorite son failed to express sympathy for Virginia Giuffre—who claimed to have been sex trafficked to Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein—and denied allegations of wrongdoing with a series of bizarre claims including that his military service had left him with an inability to sweat. Gillian Anderson will star as Emily Maitlis, the reporter who interviewed Andrew, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Rufus Sewell taking up the role of the fallen prince. Former Dr. Who assistant Billie Piper will play Sam McAlister, the BBC producer who secured the interview and wrote the memoir on which the new film is adapted.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

