Effective: 2023-02-13 09:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Attala; Holmes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River At West. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.3 feet this afternoon then it will crest at 17.5 feet on Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River West 15.0 17.2 Mon 8 am CST 17.0 17.4 17.3

ATTALA COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO