Effective: 2023-02-13 09:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Madison; Yazoo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Attala and Holmes Counties. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. For the Big Black/Homochitto...including West, Bentonia, Bovina, Rosetta...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Black River Near Bentonia. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and will begin falling later today. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Big Black River Bentonia 22.0 25.5 Mon 8 am CST 25.3 25.0 24.1

MADISON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO