Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat
Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Oldest Stone Tools Ever Found Were Not Made by Human Hands, Study Suggests
Archaeologists have revealed what could be the oldest stone tools ever found, and they think someone other than our closest Homo ancestors may have made them. Unearthed in 2016 at Nyayanga, Kenya, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the ancient implements fit with the design of the Oldowan toolkit, the name given to the earliest kinds of stone tools made by human-like hands.
Humans Had a Surprising Technique to Kill Giant Cows 60,000 Years Ago
Research at an ancient hunting site in Israel has revealed how prehistoric humans took down huge, extinct cattle that could weigh more than 2,200 pounds.
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Out-Of-This-World Hubble Video Reveals A Black Hole Devouring A Star
Have you ever wanted to know what it looks like when a black hole eats a star? Well, look no further. Thanks to NASA’s incredible Hubble Space Telescope, there’s a video of a black hole doing exactly that. On Jan. 12, 2023, NASA shared a video and images...
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
Hidden Magma Chamber Reaching Critical Point 'Poses Serious Threat'
Scientists fear that the Greek submarine volcano Kolumbo, which last erupted in 1650 C.E., could produce a powerful eruption.
Scientists discover the best locations to survive a nuclear winter
When considering where best to ride out an apocalyptic nuclear winter, hedge your bets on the Southern Hemisphere.That was the main takeaway from a study published this week which found that a handful of island nations, mostly south of the equator, have the highest potential of continued food production after a severe sun-reducing catastrophe.The study, conducted by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, explored how several sunlight-reducing scenarios like nuclear war, super volcano eruptions or asteroid impacts would effect global agriculture.By analyzing crop models under “nuclear winter” conditions, estimates of food calorie supply and an...
Unearthed, the 220 million-year-old ‘missing link’ in evolution
The world’s first ‘worm’ dating back 220 million years has been unearthed in Arizona.It’s a ‘missing link’ in evolution that sheds fresh light on the origins of amphibians.Named Funcusvermis gilmorei, it lived at the beginning of the age of the dinosaurs.The primitive creepy-crawly was identified from its tiny jaws and teeth - which remarkably survived fossilisation.While its Latin name refers to it as a ‘funky worm’, it actually belongs to a group called caecilians, which also include frogs and salamanders.Ben Kligman, a doctoral student at Virginia Tech who led the dig at Petrified Forest National Park, said: “The discovery of...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Massive turtle approaches oblivious family swimming in Hawaii shallows
The moment a massive turtle swam up to a family playing in the ocean was caught on camera.This clip shows the creature approaching the totally oblivious group in Hawaii, at times just inches away from the children.Blogger Indy Clinton shared the clip to her TikTok account.“POV when you’re swimming and something goes past your leg and you think it’s seaweed. It’s not,” she said.Ms Clinton told The Independent that she filmed the encounter from her balcony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adam Scott says Boys Meet World co-star shunned his hug on setMoment huge wave wipes out spectators at surf contest in HawaiiRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG says
ancientpages.com
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Japanese Researchers Uncover Seven-Foot Iron Sword from Ancient Burial Mound
Japanese researchers discovered a large dakō iron sword and a giant bronze mirror in a 4th-century burial mound in the city of Nara. The two items were found last November in the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus. Nara’s board of education and the city’s archeological institute, who supported the excavation of both items, issued a press release about the discovery this week. According to the local government groups, the 125-pound, shield-shaped decorated mirror was the first of its kind to be discovered, and the seven-foot iron serpentine dakō sword is the largest and oldest from the Kofun period (300 CE–710 CE) to be found....
Interesting Engineering
San Francisco, CA
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.https://interestingengineering.com
Comments / 0