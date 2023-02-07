ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘23 Million Years of DNA Might Come to an End’ Conservationist Claim as Japanese Giant Salamander Faces Serious Threat

Fukuda-Kun 15 years ago, wildlife photographer Yukihiro Fukuda started scuba diving in the Hino River's chilly waters in southwest Japan. However, it took him six years to take the remarkable photo of a male Japanese giant salamander defending hundreds of eggs, which earned him a spot in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition held by London's Natural History Museum.
Oldest Stone Tools Ever Found Were Not Made by Human Hands, Study Suggests

Archaeologists have revealed what could be the oldest stone tools ever found, and they think someone other than our closest Homo ancestors may have made them. Unearthed in 2016 at Nyayanga, Kenya, on the banks of Lake Victoria, the ancient implements fit with the design of the Oldowan toolkit, the name given to the earliest kinds of stone tools made by human-like hands.
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala

When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Scientists discover the best locations to survive a nuclear winter

When considering where best to ride out an apocalyptic nuclear winter, hedge your bets on the Southern Hemisphere.That was the main takeaway from a study published this week which found that a handful of island nations, mostly south of the equator, have the highest potential of continued food production after a severe sun-reducing catastrophe.The study, conducted by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, explored how several sunlight-reducing scenarios like nuclear war, super volcano eruptions or asteroid impacts would effect global agriculture.By analyzing crop models under “nuclear winter” conditions, estimates of food calorie supply and an...
Unearthed, the 220 million-year-old ‘missing link’ in evolution

The world’s first ‘worm’ dating back 220 million years has been unearthed in Arizona.It’s a ‘missing link’ in evolution that sheds fresh light on the origins of amphibians.Named Funcusvermis gilmorei, it lived at the beginning of the age of the dinosaurs.The primitive creepy-crawly was identified from its tiny jaws and teeth - which remarkably survived fossilisation.While its Latin name refers to it as a ‘funky worm’, it actually belongs to a group called caecilians, which also include frogs and salamanders.Ben Kligman, a doctoral student at Virginia Tech who led the dig at Petrified Forest National Park, said: “The discovery of...
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs

Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
Massive turtle approaches oblivious family swimming in Hawaii shallows

The moment a massive turtle swam up to a family playing in the ocean was caught on camera.This clip shows the creature approaching the totally oblivious group in Hawaii, at times just inches away from the children.Blogger Indy Clinton shared the clip to her TikTok account.“POV when you’re swimming and something goes past your leg and you think it’s seaweed. It’s not,” she said.Ms Clinton told The Independent that she filmed the encounter from her balcony.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Adam Scott says Boys Meet World co-star shunned his hug on setMoment huge wave wipes out spectators at surf contest in HawaiiRussian vessel filmed off Hawaii is ‘intelligence gathering ship’, USCG says
Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
Japanese Researchers Uncover Seven-Foot Iron Sword from Ancient Burial Mound

Japanese researchers discovered a large dakō iron sword and a giant bronze mirror in a 4th-century burial mound in the city of Nara. The two items were found last November in the Tomio Maruyama Tumulus. Nara’s board of education and the city’s archeological institute, who supported the excavation of both items, issued a press release about the discovery this week. According to the local government groups, the 125-pound, shield-shaped decorated mirror was the first of its kind to be discovered, and the seven-foot iron serpentine dakō sword is the largest and oldest from the Kofun period (300 CE–710 CE) to be found....
