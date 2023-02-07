Brian Windhorst Believes Lakers Made A Huge Mistake By Not Uniting Kyrie Irving With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers missed a huge opportunity with Kyrie Irving.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Kyrie Irving saga came to an end on Sunday when the Brooklyn Nets finally moved on from the controversial player, sending him to the Western Conference, but not where everybody thought he would go, sending everybody into a frenzy with their shocking decision.

While the Los Angeles Lakers looked like serious candidates to acquire Kyrie's services, it was the Dallas Mavericks who lured him away from Brooklyn, creating a deadly backcourt with their wonderboy Luka Doncic.

This was really disappointing for the Purple and Gold, especially their superstar LeBron James, who revealed his frustration with the way things went down, naming Kyrie a player who could have helped them win an NBA championship with his arrival. Sadly for Lakers Nation, they'll have to see Irving sharing touches with Luka, as the Mavs aspire to win the title once again.

Brian Windhorst Names Kyrie Irving The Perfect Teammate For LeBron James

Not only LeBron felt this was a huge miss, but one NBA analyst dubbed it a big mistake by the Lakers not to bring in Kyrie to Los Angeles, as he was one of the ideal teammates for the King. Brian Windhorst of ESPN made the case for Ky, alongside Anthony Davis, as the perfect teammate for LeBron right now.

Not going all-in for Irving makes sense on the whiteboard, and in the end, sources said, the Lakers didn't. The Nets moved on to make the deal with Dallas. But James' exasperation with leaving a player who fits alongside him beautifully on a title contender makes sense, too. A case could be made that Irving and Anthony Davis are the two most ideal teammates James has played with, and failing to unite them was a massive missed opportunity.

The Lakers reportedly have a plan B after missing out on Kyrie, but it's pretty clear they had Irving atop their priority list. They still have the chance to make a run for him before the trade deadline strikes, hoping to land one or several players that can elevate their game and take them to the next level in a competitive Western Conference.

