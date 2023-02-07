Rounds of rain are expected in Kansas City area. Could this mean snow for the metro?

The Kansas City area could see weather conditions going from record setting heat to possible snowflakes as storms move through mid-week.

But any snow that does fall, however, should be light and won’t stick around for long, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

The Kansas City area on Monday broke a record for the warmest Feb. 6 when temperatures climbed to 72 degrees at Kansas City International Airport . The previous record of 70 degrees was set in 1904.

“There have been only six years (1934, 1946, 1950, 1967, 2013, 2015) in recorded history where the temperature has warmed to 72 degrees or warmer in KC this early in the year,” the weather service said on social media .

But don’t start thinking winter is over. A cold front has moved through the Kansas City area bringing cooler conditions. Temperatures on Tuesday will be around 50 degrees. Typically, Kansas City warms to around 40 degrees this time of year.

A couple round of storms are expected to move into the Kansas City area this week, with the first arriving Wednesday morning. The Kansas City area appears to be along the line that determines whether rain or snow will fall, according to the weather service.

Temperature south of U.S. 50 highway in southern Kansas City are expected to stay just above freezing as the precipitation enters the area, leading to just rain. Areas to the north, however, could see a rain and snow mix which could lead to some slick spots on bridges and overpasses, according to the weather service.

No snow accumulation is expected as warmer, above freezing air is expected to quickly move into the region during the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-40s on Wednesday.

The better chances for snow are on Thursday night, especially across northern and northwest Missouri. A rain and snow mix is likely north of St. Joseph. While a rain and snow mix is possible in the Kansas City metro, more rain than snow is likely, according to the weather service.

Any accumulation of snow is expected to be minor.