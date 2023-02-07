ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sheriff: Woman in Randolph County shot in arm after she hears noise, steps out onto porch

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman in Randolph County reported she was shot in the arm when she heard a noise outside and stepped out onto her front porch. Deputies responded Saturday after 911 received a call that a 68-year-old woman has been shot at a home on Railroad Avenue in the Mill Creek area, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
House fire reported Sunday afternoon on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston firefighters said they were responding Sunday afternoon to a fully involved house fire on the West Side. Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuart Street. Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported....
Fire code violations at some Charleston apartment buildings date back decades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News’ investigation continues into Patriot Services Group - the owners of Regal apartments and more than 20 other apartment buildings in Charleston. Research shows Patriot Services Group and its management companies inherited years of violations and issues. Eyewitness News looked into documents acquired...
WVSU sweeps doubleheader

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State men and women's basketball picked up home wins Saturday in a sweep over West Virginia Wesleyan. The men (17-7, 11-7 MEC) snap an 8-game losing streak with an 84-61 victory. Miguel Martinez scored a game high 21 points. The WVSU women (19-4,...
Friday basketball roundup

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boys Basketball:. Herbert Hoover won their tenth straight game Friday night. A 73-60 win over Wayne. The Huskies were led by Eli Robertson on senior night, scoring 36 points and breaking the school's all-time scoring record that was held by Jim Hayes since 1969. "When...
