Sheriff: Woman in Randolph County shot in arm after she hears noise, steps out onto porch
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman in Randolph County reported she was shot in the arm when she heard a noise outside and stepped out onto her front porch. Deputies responded Saturday after 911 received a call that a 68-year-old woman has been shot at a home on Railroad Avenue in the Mill Creek area, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman charged in fatal Charleston fire pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman charged in a fatal Kanawha City arson pleaded not guilty Friday. Patricia White, 49, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in connection with a fire at a home in the 5200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in February 2022. White is accused of...
Records: Man charged after Clay EMS workers say he threw jug in vehicle that caught fire
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man has been charged in Clay County with third-degree arson after two EMS workers said they saw a suspect throw a clear gallon jug containing a brownish liquid into a pickup truck and the vehicle burst into flames. The incident...
Final warnings given to trespassers on coal company property in Cedar Grove
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said final warnings were given Thursday to trespassers who have been camping on coal company property in Cedar Grove. The warnings were given to about a half dozen people who have taken up residency without permission on property...
House fire reported Sunday afternoon on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston firefighters said they were responding Sunday afternoon to a fully involved house fire on the West Side. Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stuart Street. Kanawha County emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported....
Eviction notice gives alleged trespassers 10-day window to vacate coal company's property
CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eviction notice issued by Kanawha County law enforcement officers Thursday laid down an ultimatum to alleged trespassers living on land owned by the Warrior Met Coal Company. In a joint operation with the Cedar Grove Police Department, deputies reported visiting about six people...
Fire code violations at some Charleston apartment buildings date back decades
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News’ investigation continues into Patriot Services Group - the owners of Regal apartments and more than 20 other apartment buildings in Charleston. Research shows Patriot Services Group and its management companies inherited years of violations and issues. Eyewitness News looked into documents acquired...
Emergency service workers battle Clay County brush fire amid dry and windy conditions
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High winds whipped across West Virginia, increasing the number of fires and complicating matters for first responders. Thursday afternoon emergency dispatchers received a call about a fire on Duffield Road in Duck that was spreading quickly and approaching residential areas. Thirteen-year-old Landon Legg raced...
Kanawha's alternative school for at-risk youth to go virtual, staff says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The largest county in West Virginia will send alternative school students home to be taught virtually next year. As part of Kanawha County Board of Education's annual staffing process, teachers at the school told Eyewitness News Chandler Academy will lose all high school teachers.
Health care workers encourage a return to in-person consultations following pandemic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — In post coronavirus times, we are getting back to good health but many doctors feel it's going to take considerable effort. The focus this month is on heart health. As people get back to normal after the pandemic, the two have combined for a direct focus for a bounce back to healthy living.
WVSU sweeps doubleheader
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State men and women's basketball picked up home wins Saturday in a sweep over West Virginia Wesleyan. The men (17-7, 11-7 MEC) snap an 8-game losing streak with an 84-61 victory. Miguel Martinez scored a game high 21 points. The WVSU women (19-4,...
Friday basketball roundup
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boys Basketball:. Herbert Hoover won their tenth straight game Friday night. A 73-60 win over Wayne. The Huskies were led by Eli Robertson on senior night, scoring 36 points and breaking the school's all-time scoring record that was held by Jim Hayes since 1969. "When...
