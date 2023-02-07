Suspect of attempted Permian Highway Pipeline bombing sentenced to 5 years

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced in federal court in Austin last week for attempting to damage or destroy part of the Permian Highway Pipeline in Hays County.

Ryan McKinney, 22, of Fort Worth, was sentenced to five years in prison after he attempted to detonate a device near a section of the pipeline on Jan. 26, 2022, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the release, McKinney “conducted extensive planning for the attack and deliberately chose the Permian Highway Pipeline as part of his ideological fight against capitalism and climate change.”

McKinney turned himself in after the device failed to damage the pipeline.

“Despite this defendant’s failed attempt to cause destruction, his intent, as shown in his thorough planning, posed an irresponsible and very dangerous risk,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Our prosecution and the sentencing in this case make it clear that attacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure are unacceptable and will be met with the full force of the law.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

