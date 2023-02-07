Read full article on original website
Kessler’s Late Bucket Lifts Salem To Regional Semifinals Tonight On WJBD
Kessler’s Late Bucket Lifts Salem To Regional Semifinals Tonight On WJBD. The Salem Lady Cats got a bucket with under 10 seconds from Freshman Jordan Kessler to give them the lead, and senior Alesia Keller finished with 20 points as Salem upset Marshall on the road Saturday 46-42. Kayla Felgenhaur scored all 10 of her points in the 3rd quarter. Salem advances to play tonight in the Flora Regional semifinals against 2nd seed Robinson at 6pm on WJBD. The 2nd game of the night will see Vandalia take on Newton.
Lady Cats Season Ends At Belleville East Sectionals
The Salem Lady Cats bowling season came to an end at the Belleville East Sectionals as they finished 10th as a team. No Salem bowler advanced to this weekend’s state tournament either. Mascoutah won the team title and advanced along with Collinsville, Carterville and Freeburg. Vandalia freshman Macy Jones...
Woodlawn Wins Class S Title, Central City 2nd….Class L Tournament Opens With Centralia & Mount Vernon Wins
The Woodlawn Warriors finished off their season at 30-1 and champions of Class S as they defeated a very good Central City Citians team 44-37 in a game heard on WJBD. The Citians led 21-20 at half and only trailed by five after three, but the Warriors size and strength was too much late. The Citians have a lot of under classmen that will return next year while Woodlawn graduates their starting 5. Central City’s record finishes at 27-7. In the 3rd place game, Meridian over New Simpson Hill 59-31.
Wolfe 2nd, Schmidt 3rd At State Elks Hoop Shoot
Congratulations to Franklin Park 7th grader Quinn Wolfe as she was runner up at the Elks Hoop Shoot State Competition. Centralia’s Hanleigh Schmidt was 3rd in her division as well!
Centralia’s Rudder-Williams Signs With KC
Congratulations to Centralia senior Julyiah Rudder Williams on signing to play at Kaskaskia College next season.
Salem 3rd Grade Bobcats Finish Off Season
The Salem 3rd grade Bobcats travel basketball team wrapped up their season over the weekend with a 2nd place finish in the Odin tournament. The Bobcats took on Raccoon in game one, with Lewis Eddy leading the team with 6 points. Jasen Lindsey added 4 and Nash Mulvany had 2.
Class S State Title Game On WJBD Today, Woodlawn (29-1) v. Central City (27-6)
The Class S State Championship game will be played this afternoon at Rend Lake College. Woodlawn enters at 29-1 and will take on Central City at 27-6. The two teams met in the championship of the Woodlawn Tournament earlier this season with the Warriors coming out on top. Craig Holmes will have the broadcast of the game starting at 4pm on WJBD.
2022 02/13 – Dawn K. Walton
Dawn K. Walton, age 57 of Centralia, passed away on February 6, 2023, at SSM Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Dawn was born on December 16, 1965, in Centralia, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Shirley Miller. Survivors include her mother, Shirley Miller of Junction City; five children, Bryan...
ACES Competition held at Nashville High School, local students earn scholarships
Academic Challenge (ACES) is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Pre-Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University. Offered to high school students, subjects tested are biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics, and physics. More than 40 community colleges and universities in Illinois and Missouri provide sites for the tests.
2023 02/18 – Lois Eugena (Snow) Weems
Lois Eugena (Snow) Weems, age 82 of Iuka, passed from this life to eternal life on February 12, 2023. Lois was born on July 24, 1940, in Iuka the daughter of Loren and Rosalie (Williams) Snow. She married Keith Weems on June 29, 1968, and he preceded her in death on December 10, 2014.
Salem Home Show canceled this year; will be held next year
The Salem Community Activity Center which has taken over the home show in Salem is canceling the event scheduled for March 5th but promises the event will be held next year. The community center made the decision based on a lack of manpower this year to carry out the show. Those who signed up will have their money refunded.
Rural Kell home destroyed by fire
A mobile home that had been added onto several times was destroyed in a Friday night fire. Assistant Salem Fire Protection District Chief Bill Fulton says the Tannis Weems family was able to get out of their home at 4327 State Route 161 between Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 37 without injury after discovering the fire. Passersby reported the blaze.
2022 02/13 – Larry Ross Cain
Larry Ross Cain, 80, of Patoka passed away with his family at his side Friday, February 10, 2023, at his home in Patoka. He was born on August 21, 1942, the son of Harold V. and Marcella E. (Knutt) Cain at his family’s home in Vandalia. He married his sweetheart, Joyce Sussen on December 21, 1985, at the Patoka United Methodist Church, and they never had a dull moment in their adventurous life together.
Police Beat for Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants on Friday. 31-year-old Bianca Meeks of North Broadway in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a pending felony domestic battery charge. Bond is set for $10,000. 38-year-old Jessica Essary...
Police Beat for Monday, February 13th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 40-year-old Belleville man for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol and felony driving on a revoked or suspended license. Jarad Kahrhoff was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges.
2023 02/15 – Rebacca R. Phillips
Rebacca R. Phillips, age 59, of Farina, Illinois passed away at 10:18 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Evergreen Church in Salem, Illinois with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Shannon Bopp will be officiating. Burial will be at Elder Cemetery in rural Kinmundy. Military Rites will be observed. Memorials may go to the National Center for missing/exploited children or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Salem Chamber celebrates new business in Orchard Shopping Center
The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new business to the Orchard Shopping Center on Route 37 South. After operating as a food truck since 2000, the owner of the Hole Dozen Charlie Kissner now has a brick and mortar location. “We have all kinds of donuts, coffees,...
Police Beat for Sunday, February 12th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 33-year-old Centralia man on outstanding Marion and Clinton County felony warrants. Broderick Currie of East Kerr is being held on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear for felony possession of firearms, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, and domestic battery, and a Clinton County warrant for felon in possession of a weapon. Bond on the Marion County warrant is set at $40,000. Bond on the Clinton County warrant is $15,000.
2023 02/16 – Lori Lynn (Hall) Cannon
Lori Lynn (Hall) Cannon, age 52 of Iuka, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Police Beat for Friday, February 10th, 2023
A 22-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant on a felony theft case. Sheriff’s Deputies took Robert Gott of North Rhodes to the county jail where he is being held on $15,000 bond.
