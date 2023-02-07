The Woodlawn Warriors finished off their season at 30-1 and champions of Class S as they defeated a very good Central City Citians team 44-37 in a game heard on WJBD. The Citians led 21-20 at half and only trailed by five after three, but the Warriors size and strength was too much late. The Citians have a lot of under classmen that will return next year while Woodlawn graduates their starting 5. Central City’s record finishes at 27-7. In the 3rd place game, Meridian over New Simpson Hill 59-31.

CENTRAL CITY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO