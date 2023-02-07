ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills could face former head coach Rex Ryan in 2023

Sean Payton is leaving the television business to get back into coaching and he may be taking another former coach from a network with him. After a one year hiatus in which Payton worked for FOX Sports, the New Orleans Saints traded their former head coach and a 2024 third round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second round pick. As Payton looks to build his coaching staff in Denver, he’s considering a former Buffalo Bills head coach for a coordinator job.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Super Bowl promo: Use code FULLSYR for $1,250

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles takes place today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, so there...
ARIZONA STATE
Syracuse.com

Bet365 bonus code for Super Bowl 2023: Win $200 no matter what

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the Super Bowl finally upon us, Bet365 Sportsbook is offering new signups an amazing opportunity to get started. Using this Bet365 bonus...
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

This promo code for DraftKings is perfect for novelty & exotic prop bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Super Bowl 57 kicks off with the Chiefs vs. Eagles Sunday night. There are countless novelty and exotic bets available for the contest...
Syracuse.com

Super Bowl prop bets 2023: Will both teams score in 1st Quarter

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We are just hours from kickoff off for Super Bowl 57. There is still time to get in on some fun betting before...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy