Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Rihanna won’t be paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show due to long standing rule
Rihanna is set to grace the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl's Halftime Show. After several years of turning down the gig at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 'Umbrella' singer finally agreed to get on board. And, despite 200 million people expected to tune in...
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
Buffalo Bills could face former head coach Rex Ryan in 2023
Sean Payton is leaving the television business to get back into coaching and he may be taking another former coach from a network with him. After a one year hiatus in which Payton worked for FOX Sports, the New Orleans Saints traded their former head coach and a 2024 third round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second round pick. As Payton looks to build his coaching staff in Denver, he’s considering a former Buffalo Bills head coach for a coordinator job.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Champions gear: Where to buy official hats, shirts online
The Kansas City Chiefs are your 2023 Super Bowl Champions after beating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a down-to-the-wire thriller on Sunday night, which means fans will want to celebrate every way they can. The good news is, there’s a fresh drop of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023 Champions...
Derek Jeter joins Fox Sports’ baseball studio team, reuniting with Yankees teammate
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have been reunited. Fox Sports announced Sunday during its Super Bowl pregame show that Jeter will be part of the network’s studio coverage for the coming season. Rodriguez hugged Jeter as he came on stage and presented him with...
