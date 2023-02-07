Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Genuine Joe’s Coffeeshop breaks in new home with fundraiser concert
Genuine Joe's Coffeeshop will hold a fundraiser concert Saturday night at what will become its new home on Justin Lane in Austin.
Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’
The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
UT Surplus REuse Store breathes new life into used university furniture, books
Each week, the UT Surplus REuse Store opens its doors to hundreds of UT students and community members alike, in an effort to breathe new life into repurposed goods.
Duran Duran coming to Moody Center in June
The British rock band announced Wednesday it would perform at the Moody Center on June 6 as part of its North American Future Past Arena Tour. Other Texas stops include The Woodlands on June 9 and Dallas on June 10.
Austin coffee shop named among the best in the country
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover has named its favorite coffee shops in the country, and an Austin company made the cut.
Goodwill Central Texas launches ‘dump your ex’s stuff’ campaign for Valentine’s Day
The measure encourages people with lingering belongings from a past relationship to donate those to area Goodwill stores, said Kendall Forward, Goodwill Central Texas' PR manager.
Leslie Jones, Jenny Slate among several comics added to Moontower Just For Laughs lineup
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers were included in a previous announcement of the lineup, which event organizers said could expand in the future.
KXAN
Some home remedies to combat the rest of the cedar season
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar did not show up under the microscope during our most recent ice storm but did start populating the pollen slide once the ice melted. We’re catching up with Nicole Pinedo, a wellness specialist with People’s Pharmacy. She spent a little time in late January speaking with me about different types of home remedies that seem to work better for some people who suffer during cedar fever season.
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo found dead at 34 in Austin
Cody Longo, an actor who appeared on 'Days of Our Lives,' has died, according to TMZ. He was 34.
KXAN
Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer
AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
APD officer running to remember career during Austin Marathon
Harmatuk has run over 30 marathons and 13 full-distance Ironman triathlons. These massive races aren't just to stay in shape for Harmatuk — it's a therapeutic experience.
Austin job campaign aims to fill city vacancies
The number of job vacancies within Austin city departments remains in the thousands, but a new six-month job campaign aims to fill even more gaps.
‘This is a complete nightmare’: Family of missing man last seen on Rainey Street hold vigil
The vigil will take place February 11 at 6pm in Chicano Park. A flyer for the vigil states that John "is presumed to have drowned in Lady Bird Lake."
Silver Alert discontinued for missing woman with cognitive impairment
She was reported to have been found Saturday afternoon.
Hays CISD parents speak to lawmakers in DC about fentanyl crisis
Two Hays CISD parents took their fight against fentanyl to Washington, D.C.
AFD: Fire out at northwest Austin business
The fire is now out, AFD said, and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
Family confirms Georgetown ISD student death caused by fentanyl
The family of a Georgetown ISD student who died earlier this year confirmed with KXAN the cause of death was related to fentanyl.
AISD enrollment has dropped over the years as some surrounding districts see rapid growth
AISD student enrollment hasn't changed much over the last two years, but after almost a decade of declining numbers, the district is hoping to put an emphasis on attracting more students.
CapMetro driver home from hospital after bus shooting early Sunday
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released, a CapMetro spokesperson told KXAN.
