FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Keeping roots in East Austin: Meet the couple behind Black-owned business ‘Ink Empire’

The DJ inside the shop, sets the tone. And it's hard to miss the tall regal chair sitting in the middle of the back wall, underneath the business' bold letters, 'Ink Empire.' The couple behind Ink Empire is from Killeen, Texas. About five years ago, they wanted a better chance of creating something they could call their own, that would be successful. So, they took a leap of faith and moved to Austin where they've built their empire—an ink empire that is.
Duran Duran coming to Moody Center in June

The British rock band announced Wednesday it would perform at the Moody Center on June 6 as part of its North American Future Past Arena Tour. Other Texas stops include The Woodlands on June 9 and Dallas on June 10.
Some home remedies to combat the rest of the cedar season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar did not show up under the microscope during our most recent ice storm but did start populating the pollen slide once the ice melted. We’re catching up with Nicole Pinedo, a wellness specialist with People’s Pharmacy. She spent a little time in late January speaking with me about different types of home remedies that seem to work better for some people who suffer during cedar fever season.
Kaxan, beloved mascot of KXAN, diagnosed with brain cancer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After several months of diminished mobility and behavioral changes, a neurologist has found a large tumor in KXAN mascot Kaxan’s brain. If you have been a frequent viewer of KXAN over the last ten years, you have likely seen this handsome fluff ball appear alongside Jim Spencer, KXAN’s former chief meteorologist.
Austin City Manager responds as City Council moves to oust him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin city manager Spencer Cronk released a statement Saturday in response to media requests for him to comment on reports that say the city council intends to ask him to resign or be fired. KXAN learned of this move from two members of city council, under the condition of anonymity, who say […]
