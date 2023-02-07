Read full article on original website
Letter: A word of caution about psychedelics
I wish I’d known about your story sooner [“Shroom for Improvement: WNC Explores Psychedelic Mushrooms for Mental Health,” Jan. 25, Xpress]. I had two professionally guided experiences with MDMA three years ago for severe depression, and while they were transformative, I also suffered serotonin crashes both times that left me suicidal. It was a nightmare. I had to do transcranial magnetic stimulation and start antidepressants again. It took months to feel anything but extreme despair.
Asheville Downtown Association executive director changing jobs
Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:. I will be leaving the Asheville Downtown Association at the end of February to join the team at the Asheville Independent Restaurant Association. While I am excited for this new opportunity, it is bittersweet to leave the ADA. I am grateful for the opportunity...
Asheville considers $4M for I-26 Connector aesthetics
The Interstate 26 Connector project has been a saga more than 30 years in the making — as well as a persistent source of community frustration and the butt of a recent Xpress cartoon by Brent Brown. The next chapter of that story comes Tuesday, Feb. 14, as Asheville City Council weighs whether to commit to nearly $4 million in aesthetic treatments for the project.
Letter: The value of closed government meetings
[Regarding “Out of Sight: City Council, Mayor and Staff Hold Closed-door Meetings, Sowing Distrust,” Jan. 25, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress:]. For years I was key staff to county commissioners in another state. In my experience, closed sessions like this are important for briefing the elected officials on background research done by staff and having the elected officials identify a need for further information before going public.
Poet Clint Bowman on writing about WNC
Clint Bowman, co-founder of Dark City Poets Society in Black Mountain, credits poetry as his entry point to the written word. “I’ve never been a strong reader,” he says. “So, I latched onto poetry in high school when it was the only part of English class I could fully enjoy.”
How Buncombe’s newly elected N.C. House members are settling into office
Newly elected Rep. Lindsey Prather had expected to wrestle with tough questions upon her arrival at the N.C. General Assembly in Raleigh. After all, the Buncombe County Democrat had promised her constituents that she’d work on big issues such as school funding, Medicaid expansion and climate resilience. Prather did...
Letter: An inauspicious omen for Asheville
I read tonight that Forbes magazine named Asheville as the only city in North Carolina to be among the 30 most beautiful cities in America. Well, I’d known that my adopted hometown since 2008 had changed, but I’m surprised that now even Forbes thinks it’s cool. Nowadays, I consider this as an omen I don’t want to read about, especially because Forbes is not my type of magazine. I would rather read about us in a rag like Mother Jones, if we had to be reported on anywhere.
