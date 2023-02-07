Read full article on original website
Syracuse’s round hotel - part of the skyline for decades - listed for sale at auction
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s round hotel — a part of the city’s skyline since 1969 — is up for sale, according to an online auction site. The Crowne Plaza, 701 E. Genessee St., is listed for auction on a digital real-estate marketplace called LoopNet. The listing was created Feb. 6.
Syracuse asks judge for court receiver for Skyline Apartments (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 33. Partly sunny, warm and pleasant; 5-day forecast. Chiefs are champs: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hold up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona. (AP photo)
I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
Mural unveiled in memory of young shooting victims in Syracuse; local leaders say enough is enough
Syracuse, N.Y. — A mural was unveiled Saturday afternoon that features four young victims of street violence in Syracuse. The mural, named Playground in Heaven, includes drawings of Rashaad Walker Jr., 20 months old; Dior Harris, 11 months old, Kihary Blue, 19, and Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, all young shooting victims.
See 8 Onondaga County towns where average home sale prices are up at least $30,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up $30,000 or more in eight Onondaga County towns, according to new data. The towns include Camillus, Cicero, Manlius, Onondaga, Pompey, Skaneateles, Spafford and Van Buren. Average prices in the towns range from a low of $247,900 in Camillus to a high of more than $1.05 million in Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Axe: Joey Spallina turns on the flair; Kayla Treanor’s ‘crazy’ scheduling
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three-straight days of lacrosse at the JMA Wireless Dome brought lots of scoring, three wins with a side dish of revenge and some unsung heroes who deserve the spotlight. In the sprit of Jon “Stugotz” Weiner, a visitor at Saturday’s Syracuse-Northwestern game to watch his daughter...
Syracuse Crunch fall to Rochester, 4-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game skid and 21-17-4-3 on the season. The Amerks now have a 5-2-0-0 lead in the 12-game season series. Crunch goaltender Max...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 11)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10.
New drive-thru coffee shop proposed for parcel near busy intersection in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. – A vacant home and detached garage would be demolished to make way for a new drive-thru coffee shop proposed on the edge of the village of North Syracuse. That’s according to plans presented to the village’s planning board. The 2,400-square-foot coffee shop with...
People to know in NY cannabis: Karli Miller-Hornick
Karli Miller-Hornick is the co-founder and CEO at The Farmer Group, a licensed NY cannabis cultivator and processor out of Cortland. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis...
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
WKTV
Three people electrocuted, injured in East Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.
CNY Inspirations: We are our ancestors' wildest dreams!
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Every February, we hear about all the contributions African-Americans have given to our society. Fred Hampton, chair of the Chicago Black Panther Party and founder of the Rainbow Coalition. Bayard Rustin, organizer for the March on Washington and Freedom rides. We even talk about our local history, how a group of abolitionists rescued William “Jerry” Henry in 1851. While it is important to remember where we came from, I do not want to wait until someone dies to acknowledge their excellence.
On 9/11, two CNY airmen got stranded in the tiny Canadian town that inspired ‘Come From Away’
In the hours after the 9/11 attacks, two local airmen were among the thousands of stranded travelers welcomed with sympathy, home-cooked meals and care by the tiny Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland. The true story of the 38 planes diverted to Gander after U.S. airspace was closed inspired the Broadway...
Central NY grandparents scammed out of $24k; money recovered from Syracuse Airbnb
Throop, N.Y. — Two Cayuga County grandparents sent more than $24,000 to help a caller they believed was their grandson who was down on his luck. The caller, claiming to be their grandson, said he was in a jail cell after a car crash and needed bail money. The couple went to their bank and took out $9,500.
Syracuse women’s basketball box score at No. 10 Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-64 loss at No. 10 Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_women_ND_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact
Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
Syracuse women’s lacrosse knocks off Northwestern in opener: ‘It was a great test for us’
Syracuse Women's Lacrosse 2023: Syracuse vs. Northwestern — Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse walked into Saturday’s top-five matchup against Northwesternready for revenge. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
