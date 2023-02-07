ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Syracuse asks judge for court receiver for Skyline Apartments (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 33. Partly sunny, warm and pleasant; 5-day forecast. Chiefs are champs: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hold up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the Super Bowl Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona. (AP photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See 8 Onondaga County towns where average home sale prices are up at least $30,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices are up $30,000 or more in eight Onondaga County towns, according to new data. The towns include Camillus, Cicero, Manlius, Onondaga, Pompey, Skaneateles, Spafford and Van Buren. Average prices in the towns range from a low of $247,900 in Camillus to a high of more than $1.05 million in Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch fall to Rochester, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss puts the Crunch on a four-game skid and 21-17-4-3 on the season. The Amerks now have a 5-2-0-0 lead in the 12-game season series. Crunch goaltender Max...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Karli Miller-Hornick

Karli Miller-Hornick is the co-founder and CEO at The Farmer Group, a licensed NY cannabis cultivator and processor out of Cortland. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. UAlbany

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 20-7 win against University at Albany on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse vs. UAlbany 2023 Full Box by Emily Leiker on Scribd.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Three people electrocuted, injured in East Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- 3 people were electrocuted in a bucket truck while working on a roof. It happened just before 1:00 Sunday afternoon at 1100 Kossuth Avenue. According to officials from Utica Fire, two people who were in the bucket received serious burns after the bucket came in contact with high voltage power lines. Crews from Utica Fire had to climb up the boom of the truck to rescue the two workers. A third worker who was on the ground attempted to lower the bucket, but was electrocuted as well. All three were transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment. Power was knocked out to most of East Utica for several hours as crews tried to lower the boom away from the power lines. Power was restored around 3:00.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: We are our ancestors' wildest dreams!

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Every February, we hear about all the contributions African-Americans have given to our society. Fred Hampton, chair of the Chicago Black Panther Party and founder of the Rainbow Coalition. Bayard Rustin, organizer for the March on Washington and Freedom rides. We even talk about our local history, how a group of abolitionists rescued William “Jerry” Henry in 1851. While it is important to remember where we came from, I do not want to wait until someone dies to acknowledge their excellence.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy