Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township

Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in Lancaster County

A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Historic Draft Horses Pulled More Than Their Weight

PENNSBURG PA – Learn how draft horses played important roles throughout history – pulling farm machinery in the fields, delivering goods, and hauling Conestoga wagons – during a Feb. 19 (2023; Sunday) talk about “Farming with Draft Horses and Other Animals” at 2 p.m. in Pennsburg’s Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St.
PENNSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
LITITZ, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?

Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown resident hopes to find her Indian Ringneck parrot

The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot. She also saw her parrot...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

