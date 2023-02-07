Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain opens 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole has opened in Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, opened its second Lehigh Valley location on Friday at 3731 Route 378 in Lower Saucon Township. "We had a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
tourcounsel.com
Plymouth Meeting Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth Township
Plymouth Meeting Mall is a 948,000 square feet (88,100 m2) shopping mall in the community of Plymouth Meeting in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, approximately 17 miles (27 km) northwest of Center City, Philadelphia. It is located at Germantown Pike and Hickory Road, near the Mid-County Interchange between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and the Northeast Extension/Blue Route (I-476).
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
WGAL
Barn fire in Lancaster County
A crew was on the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County. Around 8:30 fire fighters responded to a barn fire at a dairy farm in Bart Township. The fire was on White Oak Road in Bart Township. The owners removed all of the cows that had been inside...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
New Donut Shop Opens in Furlong, Offering Unique Confections for Everyone
Known for its wide array of donut shops across the area, Bucks County now has another option for those looking for a fun treat. Curiosity Doughnuts, located at 800 Edison Furlong Road in Furlong, recently opened their doors to hungry customers.
Chester Springs Celebrity Craftsman to Give Presentations at Philly Home + Garden Show
Carpenter and celebrity craftsman Jeff Devlin will be one of the guests who will be presenting at this year’s Philly Home + Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, writes Timothy Walton for 6ABC. The show will feature over 250 home improvement experts. Devlin, who will also have...
sanatogapost.com
Historic Draft Horses Pulled More Than Their Weight
PENNSBURG PA – Learn how draft horses played important roles throughout history – pulling farm machinery in the fields, delivering goods, and hauling Conestoga wagons – during a Feb. 19 (2023; Sunday) talk about “Farming with Draft Horses and Other Animals” at 2 p.m. in Pennsburg’s Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St.
West Norriton Resident Has No Problem Admitting That His Moonlighting Job Is a Drag
By day, West Norriton resident Derek Lightcap is a counselor at the Valley Forge Memorial Garden cemetery in King of Prussia. He balances the weight of that career with a polar-opposite moonlighting job: Lightcap is a drag performer, sassily entertaining crowds with the persona he’s created, Fanci Dismount. “I’ve...
abc27.com
New ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin opens in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A new ‘Next Gen’ Dunkin officially opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Lititz. The new Dunkin is owned and operated by Dunkin franchisee Eddie and Parth Delvadia, who currently own six different Dunkin locations across Pennsylvania. According to...
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
Phillymag.com
Why Are Philly Brands Flocking to the Suburbs?
Changes in work and living patterns have prompted brands long associated with the city to set up shop on the Main Line. That’s great for the ’burbs, but what’s it mean for the city?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every...
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
Eagle soars onto coaster track at Pennsylvania amusement park
Sometimes, nature has a funny sense of humor.
Watch: Robot assistant, Marty, escapes from GIANT grocery store
Marty "was just on a fresh air break," a spokesperson for the grocery chain said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown resident hopes to find her Indian Ringneck parrot
The owner of an Indian Ringneck parrot is searching for her bird after it was taken by a hawk. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, at around 9:10 a.m., an Allentown resident in the Cumberland Gardens area witnessed a hawk swoop down and take her parrot. She also saw her parrot...
sanatogapost.com
MontCo, ChesCo Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Construction that will result in traffic changes on four highways in parts of Montgomery and Chester counties are scheduled for the coming week by the King of Prussia-based District 6 office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Planned in Montgomery County are:. A lane...
Popular Whitehall Ice Cream Shop Opens New Location
After years in its old digs, King Kone of Lehigh County has set up shop at a new site, owners told Daily Voice. The popular dessert destination, once located on MacArthur Road, is now open for business at 4128 Springmill Road in Whitehall Township, King Kone management said. In celebration...
