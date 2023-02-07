Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio A.G., Dave Yost, and Dollar General reach agreement over deceptive pricing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, and Dollar General have reached an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order sought by Yost against the Tennessee-based retailer over allegations of deceptive pricing. The agreement was reached this week in the Butler County Common Pleas Court and outlines the steps that Dollar General must take to ensure that their prices match the prices displayed on their shelves.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
David Lee Wolford, 66
David Lee Wolford, 66, of Otway, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. He was born September 2, 1956 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Jerry Lee and Sophia Lorraine (Jackson) Wolford. On October 10, 2020 he was united in marriage to Kelly Wolford who survives.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Shirley “Ann” (Moodie) Keckley, 78
Shirley “Ann” (Moodie) Keckley of Circleville, OH passed away on February 7, 2023 at age of 78 after a battle with cancer. She was born in Danville, PA the daughter of Esther and Lavigne Moodie. She leaves behind her husband of 57 years Blaine Keckley; a son Jeffrey...
NBC4 Columbus
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car
Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck …. Woman examining crash damage on I-70 dies after struck by car. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Alleged international crime syndicate member makes court appearance in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, an alleged member of a transnational criminal organization, made his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on February 9, 2023. Jimenez-Oyaga was extradited to the United States and arrived in Columbus on the same day, before appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsea Vascura.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
sciotopost.com
Logan Ohio – Two Vehicle Crash Ends with One on Side
Logan – A two vehilce crash occured within the city that looked worse than it ended up as. Around 1:45 pm Logan Police department and Hocking Fire department were dispatched to the scene of a crash located at West Hunter Street and Spring Street in front of Roberts funeral home.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
WHIZ
Indictments Returned by Grand Jury
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has returned several indictments in four separate cases. In the first case a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of two count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9 the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
High winds wreak havoc across Ohio
SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
wnewsj.com
Authorities investigate double fatality crash
WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a Feb. 2 single-vehicle accident on Clarksville Road that claimed the lives of two individuals — including 21-year-old Clinton Massie High School graduate Alyssa Zammert. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), preliminary investigation showed that at...
sciotopost.com
Not Allowed at Walmart, Circleville Man Arrested for Theft at Walmart
CIRCLEVILLE – A man with years of history of theft around Circleville and Pickaway County has been caught again for theft. On 2/06/23 Pickaway County sheriff was called to Circleville Walmart for a man who has been trespassed from the property and theft in progress. When Deputies arrived on the scene they escorted Michael Bell, 39 into the loss prevention room where they found over sixty dollars in stolen merchandise on his person.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
