Little Rock, AR

KATV

Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest an armed Texan fugitive couple

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Weekend vigil and search held for missing Conway teen

Little Rock (KATV) — As the search continues for a missing teen in Conway residents of the community held a vigil this weekend hoping for her safe return. Hearts were heavy yet hopeful at the prayer vigil at the Kris Allen stage for 14-year-old Tanvi Marupallly who ran away on January 17th of this year.
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old from Genoa

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced there is a search for Ronald Everett Cotton missing from Genoa. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, Cotton was last known to be at 580 P.R. 1220 Texarkana near MC 295. Cotton was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR

