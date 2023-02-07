Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KATV
Free COVID-19 & Flu vaccines offered at multiple Little Rock metro area sites this week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Free COVID-19 and Flu vaccines are available at three Little Rock metro area locations this week, according to press releases from the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC). The AFMC and the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) are partnering with local institutions and organizations to...
KATV
Ambulance stolen from Pine Bluff hospital Saturday; located by law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An ambulance was stolen from a Pine Bluff hospital on Saturday evening, Feb. 11. The vehicle belonging to Emergency Ambulance Services Inc. has since been located by law enforcement agencies, the ambulance service announced in a Facebook post. According to the ambulance service's post on...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Feb. 5 - Feb. 11:. 1. Drug Task Force units in Arkansas confiscate over $55M in drugs, make 1,000+ arrests. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Office of Arkansas Drug Director...
KATV
Little Rock metro area road closures coming up this week; I-30, Main St. Bridge, more
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A slew of lane closures will happen this week in the Little Rock metro area. A routine bridge inspection will cause daily lane closures this week on the Main Street Bridge crossing the Arkansas River. Weather permitting, inspection crews will close the southbound outside lane...
KATV
Flash floods in Conway 'worst in years,' officials and homeowners say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Wednesday's rain has brought flash floods across the state of Arkansas, with the Conway metro area being among the hardest hit. People in the Conway area did what they could to keep the rising waters at bay, putting sandbags at the entrances to their houses and businesses--some to no avail.
KATV
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement arrest an armed Texan fugitive couple
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday Randolph County sheriff deputies, Pocahontas police officers, and Arkansas State Police arrested an armed couple from Texas. According to our content partners at Region 8 News the Arkansas State Police sent a tip to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell on Thursday about a fugitive couple on the run from Texas that were passing through the state.
Hot Springs police investigating Thursday morning homicide
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a home Thursday morning in Hot Springs.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Arkansas
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces. While Arkansas is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
KATV
Vigil held Saturday for Indian teen Tanvi Marupally, missing from Conway home for 3 weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A vigil was held on Saturday, Feb. 11, as the search continues for a missing Conway teen. Hearts were heavy yet hopeful at today's prayer vigil for 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally, who went missing after running away on Jan. 17. Almost a month later, she is...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe thunderstorms midweek
Our extremely active weather pattern will continue well into the middle of February. The next systems we are watching won't bring any winter weather, but more heavy rain and the potential for severe weather.
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
KATV
Local school working to improve literacy rates among their students
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her Arkansas LEARNS initiative on Wednesday and one part of the plan included raising literacy rates for children in Arkansas schools. Her plan shows only 35 percent of kids in Arkansas can read at grade level. Carrie Manning with the...
Conversation erupts on social media after meteor sighting in Arkansas
Conversations electrified on social media Tuesday morning after a meteor soared across the sky in central Arkansas.
KATV
Weekend vigil and search held for missing Conway teen
Little Rock (KATV) — As the search continues for a missing teen in Conway residents of the community held a vigil this weekend hoping for her safe return. Hearts were heavy yet hopeful at the prayer vigil at the Kris Allen stage for 14-year-old Tanvi Marupallly who ran away on January 17th of this year.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
KATV
Silver Alert issued for 71-year-old from Genoa
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced there is a search for Ronald Everett Cotton missing from Genoa. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, Cotton was last known to be at 580 P.R. 1220 Texarkana near MC 295. Cotton was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a...
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
KATV
Hot Springs police investigating homicide after body of 39-year-old man found inside home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives in Hot Springs are investigating a homicide after the body of a 39-year-old white man was discovered inside a home in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to 104 Oakcliff St. around 4 a.m. in...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
